PMNCH 2019 Annual Report

Publisher/Organizer: The Partnership for Maternal, Newborn & Child Health Publication date: May 2020 Number of pages: 52 Language: En

Message from the Board Chair After much groundwork – convening, collaborating and coalescing in support of an agenda to ensure that the needs of women, children and adolescent remain central in universal health coverage (UHC) – we made important headway in 2019. Resolutions at the World Health Assembly and the United Nations General Assembly, and decisive steps taken by the InterParliamentary Union to ensure measures to achieve UHC, especially for women, children and adolescents, were significant milestones on the path to the ambitious target of UHC. It also reinforced our view that when we unite with one strong voice, we are heard!

Achieving UHC involves investing in primary health care to tackle health inequities and deliver services at the community level. In so many places, women, children and adolescents are being left behind. A growing evidence base suggests that integrating maternal, newborn, child and adolescent services into primary health care – often delivered by community health workers – is a highly effective strategy to reduce maternal and newborn deaths.

PMNCH’s raison d’être is advocacy to prevent women, children and adolescents from being left behind in the unfinished agendas of achieving UHC and ending preventable maternal and newborn deaths. Addressing these unfinished agendas requires holistic approaches which extend beyond the health sector.

PMNCH’s unique value proposition is that its 1,000+ partners together exert global reach. It is a network of networks, perfectly positioned to lead an advocacy agenda for women, children and adolescents. By harnessing the reach, expertise, influence and sheer soft power wielded by such a joined-up community, we can be much greater than the sum of our parts.

Helen Clark Board Chair The Partnership for Maternal, Newborn & Child Health

We all want a better world for women, children and adolescents. As we develop our new 2021-2025 Strategy and decide where we want to position PMNCH for the next five years, my vice-chairs and I encourage you to be bold and innovative in reimagining how we can best advance the global agenda for women, children and adolescents and, in so doing, advance the Sustainable Development Goals and the vision of UHC.

It is an immense privilege for me to work closely with this diverse group of passionate partners, and I thank each and every one of you for your unwavering commitment.

Let’s lift our ambition to achieve greater focus, greater results and even greater impact!