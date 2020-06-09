ST Math Expands Statewide in Partnership with the One8 Foundation and MA DESE

/EIN News/ -- Boston, Mass., June 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The One8 Foundation, Mass STEM Hub, MIND Research Institute, and Massachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (MA DESE) have partnered to provide access to ST Math®, a leading conceptual math program, in grades K-6 for Massachusetts schools. This 2020 Mass Math Initiative will keep meaningful learning happening over the summer and through the 2020-21 school year.

ST Math is a visual instructional program that leverages the brain's innate spatial-temporal reasoning ability to solve mathematical problems. ST Math’s unique, patented approach provides students with equitable access to learning the state’s math standards through challenging puzzles, non-routine problem solving, and informative feedback.

Nearly 200 schools from 38 different districts including Boston Public Schools, Cambridge Public Schools, Lynn Public Schools, Peabody Public Schools, Pittsfield Public Schools, and Worcester Public Schools applied to be considered for the program.

The 2020 Mass Math Initiative was developed, in large part, to help mitigate both summer learning loss and the “COVID slide,” a term used to describe the potential impact of school closures on learning and achievement. According to a report published in April 2020 by NWEA, student progress in math is at greatest potential for risk by a COVID slide, and students could return to school in the fall “with less than 50% of the learning gains and in some grades, nearly a full year behind what we would observe in normal conditions.” Students’ use of ST Math can help reverse that trajectory.

“In just two short years, we have been amazed at the impact we are seeing in Massachusetts with ST Math,” said Brett Woudenberg, CEO of MIND Research Institute, the nonprofit neuroscience and education organization behind ST Math. “The One8 Foundation’s support of MIND, with ST Math and beyond, has been vital to creating deeper, more conceptual mathematical learning in a diverse group of students and teachers. We are grateful for their expanded partnership and thankful to be able to provide ST Math statewide.”

The One8 Foundation began funding the ST Math Massachusetts Program in 2017 with an initial cohort of 54 Massachusetts schools. Over the past two years, the program grew to encompass 165 schools, totalling approximately 55,000 students. One8 Foundation has provided additional support for the quality implementation of ST Math for schools receiving grants through Mass STEM Hub, their school implementation team. Today’s announcement further expands this highly effective conceptual math program to more elementary schools across the state.

“Educators are working hard to adapt to the need for effective online learning options,” said Joanna Jacobson, President of the One8 Foundation. “We have supported the scale of ST Math for elementary schools in the state over the last two years because of the demonstrated student results and because children love to play these math games keeping them engaged in their learning. Helping more schools quickly deploy ST Math is an important initiative.”

Students will be encouraged to play ST Math over the summer and complete puzzles alongside JiJi, ST Math’s penguin mascot. In an effort to encourage as much participation as possible, the Summer Challenge will include prizes and celebrations throughout the summer beginning the week of June 15th. Prizes will be awarded to classrooms and educators who demonstrate progress, perseverance, and usage. Massachusetts Commissioner of Elementary and Secondary Education Jeffrey Riley will also publicly celebrate specific program milestones throughout the summer.

“We’re glad to see ST Math become an option for additional Massachusetts schools this summer, especially as we all look for ways to maintain student learning during the COVID-19 pandemic,” Commissioner Riley said. “I am grateful to One8 Foundation, Mass STEM Hub and MIND Research Institute for making this opportunity available.”

