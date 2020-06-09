For Immediate Release: June 9, 2020

COLUMBUS -The Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles (BMV) announced today that driver examination station skills testing will resume June 12 at the following locations, by appointment only :

8210 County Rd. 140, Suite C, Findlay, Ohio 45840 (Hancock County)

22133 Rockside Road, Bedford, Ohio 44146 (Cuyahoga County)

990 Morse Road, Suite B, Columbus, Ohio 43229 (Franklin County)

873 East Main Street, Newark, Ohio 43055 (Licking County)

502 McCarty Lane, Suite 3, Jackson, Ohio 45640 (Jackson County)

10940 Hamilton Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45231 (Hamilton County)

All remaining driver examination station skills testing will resume on June 16 by appointment. Appointments can be made online.

Class D skills testing will use a modified process that allows the driver examiner to score the prospective licensee from outside the car in accordance with the Ohio Department of Health and Center for Disease Control recommended health and safety guidelines.

The BMV will reach out to individuals who had a test cancelled due to COVID-19 to provide an opportunity for priority-based scheduling.

As a reminder, if a customer’s license, identification card, vehicle registration, or temporary permit expired on or after the state of emergency’s effective date of March 9, 2020, its expiration date has been automatically extended and will remain valid until 90 days after the state of emergency ends, or December 1, 2020, whichever date comes first.

Many of the services Ohioans rely on at the BMV can be accomplished online at www.OPlates.com. If customers need to purchase a temporary tag for their car, renew their vehicle registration, order new license plates, check their driving record, and many other services, they can complete the transaction online.

Since reopening on May 26, 2020 BMV transactions are up approximately 8% from 2019 during that same time frame. The BMV encourages customers who absolutely must visit a deputy registrar to take advantage of “Get In Line, Online,” which allows customers to virtually get in line before arriving.

Visit www.bmv.ohio.gov for more information.

