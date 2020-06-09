Rare items signed by many of history's brightest luminaries will be in University Archives' online-only auction, June 24

University Archives has become world-renowned as a go-to source for rare items of this kind.

Signed publicity still of Marilyn Monroe from the 20th Century Fox movie How to Marry a Millionaire, PSA/DNA slabbed and graded NM-7 (est. $12,000-$14,000).

Rare autograph document signed by Robert Hooke (British, 1635-1703) from 1670, arbitrating a property dispute after the ‘Late dreadfull fire’ (the Great Fire of London) (est. $65,000-$70,000).

The Freewheelin’ Bob Dylan, the artist’s second album, signed by Dylan (shown, est. $5,000-$6,000), along with Dylan signed albums Bringing it All Back Home and Blonde on Blonde.