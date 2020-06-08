Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 816 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 169,942 in the last 365 days.

Commission publishes report on EU-Chile negotiation round

Chile | Brussels, 9 June 2020

As part of its transparency commitment, the European Commission today published the report summarising progress made during the seventh round of negotiations for the modernisation of the Trade part of the EU-Chile Association Agreement took place from 25 to 29 May.

There was good progress in a significant number of chapters, including parts of the services chapter, rules of origin, technical barriers to trade, good regulatory practices, public procurement, institutional provisions and some intellectual property rights (IPR) provisions. The useful progress in chapters on sanitary and phytosanitary issues (SPS), transparency, anticorruption and customs and trade facilitation have as a result that these chapters are now very well advanced.

There were also constructive discussions on financial services, investment, investment court system, geographical indications, trade in goods, state owned enterprises, subsidies, competition, trade and sustainable development, trade and gender, energy and raw materials. Considerable work is, however, still needed for these chapters.

The next round is scheduled for September (exact dates to be confirmed).  

The 7th round report

You just read:

Commission publishes report on EU-Chile negotiation round

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.