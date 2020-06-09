LANCASTER COUNTY BUSINESSMAN ARRESTED FOR FAILING TO PAY MORE THAN $43,000 IN WITHHOLDING TAX

Page Content

South Carolina Department of Revenue (SCDOR) agents today arrested the owner of a fiberglass insulation installation company and charged him with five counts of failing to collect, account for, or pay Withholding Tax over five years.

Robert Michael Sims, 57, of Fort Mill, was responsible for making state Withholding Tax payments for his business, according to arrest warrants. For tax years 2014 through 2018, Sims willfully failed to pay a total of $43,336 in state Income Taxes withheld from employees' paychecks. According to the warrants, he made only one voluntary payment of $4,422 to the SCDOR.

If convicted, Sims faces a maximum sentence of five years in prison and/or a fine of $10,000 for each count, plus the cost of prosecution. He is being held in the Lancaster County Detention Facility pending a bond hearing.

The SCDOR is committed to the fair administration of tax laws. By taking enforcement action against noncompliant taxpayers, the Department seeks to prevent unfairly increasing the tax burden on those who do comply.

If you suspect or know of anyone or a business that has committed a state tax crime, such as tax evasion or tax fraud, you can contact SCDOR Criminal Investigation and submit a CID-27 Tax Violation Complaint Form to criminalinvestigation@dor.sc.gov or mail it to SCDOR, CID, PO Box 125, Columbia, SC 29214-0930.

