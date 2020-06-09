JM&A Group Launches New Portal to Better Serve Consumers and Lenders

/EIN News/ -- Deerfield Beach, Fla., June 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In order to improve efficiency and fulfill payments in a more timely manner, JM&A Group recently introduced new GAP claims self-service portals serving both consumers and lenders. The enhanced portals provide a one-stop shop to file a claim, upload documentation and, for the first-time ever, access real-time status updates.

“Last year alone, JM&A’s Customer Service team answered more than 2.1 million calls and paid out in excess of $525 million in total vehicle service, maintenance and GAP-related claims,” said Sandra Porceng, vice president, Customer Services. “Given our high level of output, we are continually finding ways to streamline our process and improve efficiencies. We are confident these new self-service portals specifically designed for our GAP claims will do just that, providing support to vehicle owners filing a claim while helping us to strengthen relationships with our lenders.”

Beginning on June 15, consumers and lenders will use the self-service portals to upload all of their total loss information and documentation directly to JM&A. In return, JM&A associates will be able to remain in contact, providing status updates on their claim and its payment. Vehicle owners with a GAP claim can register for the consumer portal at mygapclaim.com to take advantage of these new enhancements.

Leading up to the launch, the JM&A GAP Claims Team has been in regular communication with its lender partners to guide them through the transition, providing step-by-step registration information and virtual guidance as requested to promote early adoption and acclimation. Lenders who have not registered for the new portal should visit the Lender Registration page for a short video overview and to fill out a brief form, providing basic information.

JM&A Group, a leader in the F&I industry for more than 40 years, serves more than 3,800 automotive dealerships nationwide. Comprised of Jim Moran & Associates, Inc. (JM&A), Fidelity Warranty Services, Inc. (FWS), Fidelity Insurance Agency, and Courtesy Insurance Company, it provides a variety of products and services such as F&I training and consulting, vehicle protection plans, used vehicle certification programs, pre-paid maintenance plans and GAP programs. Additionally, the company has nearly 750 associates, including a dedicated sales force of 300+ associates who support process implementation for dealer operations and digital sales strategies. JM&A Group is a division of JM Family Enterprises, Inc. a diversified automotive corporation headquartered in Deerfield Beach, Fla. JM Family is ranked No. 20 on Forbes’ list of “America’s Largest Private Companies” and has been ranked on FORTUNE®’s 100 Best Companies to Work For® list for 22 consecutive years. For more information about JM&A Group’s products and services, contact us at 1-800-553-7146 or visit us online at www.jmagroup.com.

