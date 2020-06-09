Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Monthly information related to total number of voting rights and shares composing the share capital – May 30, 2020

/EIN News/ -- LYON, France, June 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Article 223-16 of general regulation of French Autorité des Marchés Financiers
Lyon – France

Listing markets:
Euronext Paris from Euronext (Market segment C -  ISIN Code: FR0011471135- Symbol: ERYP) &
Nasdaq Global Select Market in the United-States (Symbol : ERYP)
Website : www.erytech.com

Date Total of shares composing
the share capital		 Total of brut (1) voting
rights		  
Total of net (2) voting
rights
December 31,2019 17 940 035 19 534 014 19 531 514
January 31, 2020 17 940 035 19 534 260 19 531 760
February 29, 2020 17 940 035 19 534 260 19 531 760
March 31, 2020 17 940 035 19 536 736 19 534 236
April 30, 2020 17 940 035 19 536 806 19 534 306
May 30, 2020 17 940 035 19 489 410 19 486 910

        
(1) Gross voting rights number (or « theoretical » voting rights) is used as a basis for calculating the crossing of the threshold. In accordance with article 223-11 of general regulation of Autorité des Marchés Financiers, this number is calculated on the basis of all shares carrying the single and double voting rights, including shares without voting rights.
(2) Without treasury shares.

PDF available at: http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/68464be8-e424-4177-9a3d-273a755d17e3

Primary Logo

