AllSurplus.com Launches June Sales Event for Heavy Equipment Assets

Construction Fleet Sale features dozers, wheel loaders, cranes, excavators, backhoes and extended cab trucks

/EIN News/ -- BETHESDA, Md., June 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AllSurplus , the newest marketplace from Liquidity Services (NASDAQ: LQDT), is pleased to highlight its June Construction Fleet Sale featuring approximately 50 heavy equipment assets such as bulldozers, wheel loaders, cranes, excavators, backhoes, extended cab trucks and other vehicles. Interested buyers can bid on assets now through June 17, 2020.



“The June sales event is an excellent opportunity for buyers to find and bid on previously owned heavy equipment assets and light trucks,” said Michael Smith, senior director heavy equipment sales for Liquidity Services. “Our AllSurplus.com marketplace makes it simple for buyers to find the assets they need at lower upfront costs than buying new.”

Featured assets include:

Interested buyers can register and bid on assets for the June Construction Fleet sale through the www.AllSurplus.com marketplace. For further questions, please contact Michael Smith and Cody Jones at heavy.equipment@liquidityservices.com or 832-622-0133.

AllSurplus currently has over 11,000 assets for sale including construction, mining, energy and farming equipment from leading manufacturers including dozers, excavators, backhoes, loaders, trenchers, skid steers and buckets. Detailed asset descriptions, photographs and inspection reports are available through the listing pages for each asset.

AllSurplus is Liquidity Services’ newest online marketplace for business surplus, ranging from heavy equipment to transportation assets and industrial machinery. AllSurplus is the smartest, fastest way to sell heavy equipment as sellers can directly launch and manage their listings in just days with more control and lower fees than traditional auction solutions. AllSurplus is powered by the one of the most experienced and trusted companies in the surplus industry: Liquidity Services, which has supported over 14,000 sellers and 3.6 million buyers across the globe. AllSurplus buyers have direct access to all the surplus assets across Liquidity Services’ network of marketplaces in one centralized location.

About Liquidity Services

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) operates a network of leading e-commerce marketplaces that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an efficient, automated environment offering over 500 product categories. The company employs innovative e-commerce marketplace solutions to manage, value and sell inventory and equipment for business and government sellers. Our superior service, unmatched scale and ability to deliver results enable us to forge trusted, long-term relationships with over 14,000 sellers worldwide. With over $8 billion in completed transactions, and approximately 3.6 million buyers in almost 200 countries and territories, we are the proven leader in delivering smart commerce solutions. Visit us at LiquidityServices.com .

Contact:

Liquidity Services

Julie Davis

202.558.6234

julie.davis@liquidityservices.com