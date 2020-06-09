Steven “Bo” Belmont Speaks Out on Establishing a Career
Steven Belmont was recently featured in an interview with Thrive Global.FOLSOM, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a recent interview with Thrive Global, Steven Belmont spoke about establishing his career and driving success.
Steven Belmont, also known as Bo Belmont, is a mortgage and real estate expert and is the founder and owner of Belwood Investments.
In his interview, Bo Belmont shared how understanding his “why” in life has had an enormous positive impact on him and has given him a paradigm shift.
He also shared how he believes others should focus on their end goals early on as well as their passion in order to build on their career.
Finally, Steven Belmont also spoke about the legacy he hopes to leave behind.
“My purpose is to be a part of something bigger, something special and unique,” said Bo Belmont.
“I want to have left this world knowing that I helped a tremendous amount of people, that I have created opportunity for those who didn’t have one before, and that they were able to build wealth that they didn’t think was possible or would never have had the opportunity to participate in.”
For more information, visit: stevenbelmont.com.
About Steven Belmont
Steven “Bo” Belmont is a serial entrepreneur and a mortgage and real estate expert. Steven attended Sierra College where he played football. He also attended Adams State University and graduated from Coastline Community College. Steven Belmont began his career as an account executive at Ameriquest Mortgage and moved on to work as branch manager at People’s Choice Mortgage. He later became a partner at US Home Loans. In 2008, he flipped his first home, sparking his passion in real estate. Since that time, Bo Belmont has been a part of more than 1,200 real estate transactions. He is the co-founder of Red Door Theory, a teaching and mentoring program focused around investing, and is the founder and owner of Belwood Investments, which has become one of California’s fastest growing fix and flip companies.
