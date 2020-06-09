ICMA-RC Advocates for Federal Aid in the Fight Against COVID-19

Broad coalition calls on Congress to address the pandemic’s challenges

/EIN News/ -- Washington, D.C., June 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ICMA-RC, along with a network of associations, including the International City/County Management Association (ICMA), National League of Cities (NLC), Government Finance Officers Association (GFOA), are urging federal lawmakers to include direct and flexible relief for local and state governments in the next federal assistance package to address the devastating impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

ICMA-RC joins its partners to help steer this shared agenda by calling on Congress to address the pandemic’s challenges by:

Retroactively providing additional flexibility for already appropriated funds to be used to cover lost revenues. Such flexibility would come at no additional cost to the federal government.

to be used to cover lost revenues. Such flexibility would come at no additional cost to the federal government. Allowing all local governments, including those with a population under 500,000, to be eligible to receive direct funding allocations for emergency COVID-19 expenditures, and amending the language in the CARES Act to include COVID-19 revenue shortfalls in the calculations.

for emergency COVID-19 expenditures, and amending the language in the CARES Act to include COVID-19 revenue shortfalls in the calculations. Providing additional, fully flexible aid and support to all local and state governments with no exclusions based on population and equal funding overall for municipal and county governments.

with no exclusions based on population and equal funding overall for municipal and county governments. Waiving all federal cost share requirements for FEMA grants. Raising the federal cost share has been done after many major disasters, including Hurricane Sandy (2012), the flooding in Louisiana in (2016), and Hurricane Irma (2019).

Raising the federal cost share has been done after many major disasters, including Hurricane Sandy (2012), the flooding in Louisiana in (2016), and Hurricane Irma (2019). Making state and local governments eligible for the emergency paid leave tax credits that were provided to the private sector in the Families First Coronavirus Response Act.

“This pandemic has been devastating to municipalities and states around the country,” said Lynne Ford, CEO and President of ICMA-RC. “It is imperative to provide a lifeline to recover, otherwise jurisdictions will be forced to make cuts to essential community services that will have a ripple effect across the public and private sectors.” Ford continues, “on behalf of our more than 4,700 jurisdictions, and approximately 1.6 million participant accounts, ICMA-RC is proud to serve as an ally and lend our voices and resources in support of these critical efforts.”

