Tactile Systems Technology Investors Who Have Suffered Losses Greater Than $100,000 Encouraged To Contact Kehoe Law Firm, P.C.

/EIN News/ -- PHILADELPHIA, June 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. is investigating securities claims on behalf of investors of Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (“Tactile Systems” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: TCMD) to determine whether the Company provided misleading or false information to investors.

On June 8, 2020 OSS Research reported that Tactile Systems’ “true source of [its] growth” is “. . . a kickback arrangement . . . resulting in rampant over-prescribing.”  OSS Research reported that “Medicare has launched an audit, and data reveals that Tactile has been found non-compliant on 71% of its claims.” 

On this news, shares of Tactile Systems dropped approximately 10.05% to close at $47.26 on June 8, 2020.

Tactile Systems investors who purchased, or otherwise acquired, the Company’s securities and suffered losses greater than $100,000 are encouraged to complete the Firm’s Securities Class Action Questionnaire or contact Kevin Cauley, Director, Business Development, (215) 792-6676, Ext. 802securities@kehoelawfirm.com, to discuss the securities investigation or potential legal claims.

Kehoe Law Firm, P.C., with offices in New York and Philadelphia, is a multidisciplinary, plaintiff–side law firm dedicated to protecting investors from securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duties, and corporate misconduct.  Combined, the partners at Kehoe Law Firm have served as Lead Counsel or Co-Lead Counsel in cases that have recovered more than $10 billion on behalf of institutional and individual investors.   

