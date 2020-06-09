Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
COVID-19 Recognition Program Individually Celebrates Everyday Heroes

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, June 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Base Group is introducing the “St. James Pandemic Recognition Program” for front line personnel; professionals, employees and volunteers. Elegant commemorative certificates have been created to help political, institutional, business and faith leaders celebrate front line personnel individually and with a tangible keepsake.

These include a selection of gold foil printable certificates, holders and frames. They can help contribute to the emotional well-being of individuals working at high risk and under intense pressure by recognizing, appreciating and celebrating them in a very tangible and memorable way.

JP Cayer President says: “Public announcements recognizing the contribution of everyday heroes are important and a personalized certificate memorializes the individual’s contribution in a deeply emotional way.”

The certificates can be supplied either as ready-to-print or merge-printed, presentation ready.

About Us: ﻿The First Base Group was founded in 1986 and is privately owned. Its two main divisions are St. James Paper Company and DAC Ergonomics which are primarily sold through resellers of Office Products. DAC products are also sold in 14 countries from its Taiwan operation.  Our mission is to improve the emotional and physical well-being of individuals at their work or home office by providing cost effective and practical solutions.

For more information visit https://first-base.com/collections/everyday-heroes-recognition

Contact:
J.P. Cayer, President
jpcayer@first-base.com     
service@first-base.com
(416)948-9800

www.first-base.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4ab42bcd-94a3-486a-a5c7-2658e40771ca

Primary Logo

In-use sample St. James printable certificate

In-use sample St. James printable certificate

