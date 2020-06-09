Department reminds farmers that BPS Preliminary Check notifications are now issuing

The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine today advised that notifications for the preliminary checks under the 2020 the Basic Payment Scheme (BPS) are now issuing to farmers.

These notifications are issued where the Department finds a problem such as an overlcaim, overlap or a dual claim on the farmer’s 2020 BPS application. The notification allows the farmer the opportunity to rectify these issues without penalty.

Where a farmer or agent receives such a notification they should log on to www.agfood.ie and respond before the closing date of June 19th , 2020.

