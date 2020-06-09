Connectivity: a critical digital lifeline for women in Prairie provinces experiencing domestic abuse during COVID-19

Rogers providing phones with free voice and data plans to help women in crisis, in partnership with women’s shelters in Calgary, Edmonton, Saskatoon, and Winnipeg

/EIN News/ -- EDMONTON, Alberta, June 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rogers today announced partnerships with women’s shelters in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and Manitoba providing connectivity to support our most vulnerable citizens during this global health crisis. The COVID-19 pandemic has revealed urgent needs among Canada’s at-risk communities, including women and children who may be facing the reality of being at home with an abusive family member.



“At Rogers, we are committed to finding ways to help in our communities by providing an essential digital lifeline and critical supports for Canadians who need it the most,” said Larry Goerzen President of the Alberta and Prairies Region, Rogers Communications. “Whether calling emergency services, accessing support, or staying in touch with loved ones, the donations are aimed at helping vulnerable women with their immediate and crisis needs.”

Rogers is providing complimentary devices along with six months free voice and data plans to women’s shelters including Brenda Strafford Centre in Calgary, WIN House and Lurana Shelter Society in Edmonton, Saskatoon Interval House, Ikwe Widdjiitiwin , and Alpha House Project in Winnipeg.

“Thank you, Rogers for connecting women and children entrenched in domestic violence with these phones,” said Kim Fontaine, Executive Director, Ikwe Widdjiitiwin Inc. “These phones have the potential to save lives, to connect women with emergency services, resources, counselling and to stay connected with family and positive supports. The women we work with have high safety concerns and these phones have become their source of safety allowing them to communicate regardless of any economical or safety barriers they face.”

“Through COVID, we at WIN House have been gratefully overwhelmed that the community we know, reaching provincially and nationally, have risen to the call of those in need,” said Tess Gordey, Executive Director WIN House. “Rogers Communication not only rose to the call, they thought beyond our immediate need and expectation, providing lines of communication to help us support those suffering at the hands of and helping shine a light on domestic violence. Thank you for going above and beyond the calls of your community, your donation has the potential to save lives for those stuck in isolation.”

If you are a woman living in an abusive home, or you know someone who is, you can call your local shelter’s 24/7 crisis line for advice and support. Find your local shelter and its crisis line on www.sheltersafe.ca .

Rogers is also partnering with the local Calgary chapter of Big Brothers Big Sisters , providing phones with six months of free service to ensure the families and “Littles” who rely on this critical connection get the digital tools and service they need. Fido is providing local chapters of Pflag Canada in Calgary, Edmonton and Winnipeg with tablets and free wireless data to enable virtual peer-to-peer support meetings in support of the LGBTQ2S community.

A new awareness video about Rogers partnership with Women’s Shelters Canada will be shown across Rogers Sports & Media properties reaching millions of Canadians. To learn more about all the ways Rogers is helping to support Canadians through this critical time, please visit here .

