Green Cures & Botanical Distribution, Inc. Announces New Vision and Strategy

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, June 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Green Cures & Botanical Distribution, Inc. (OTC: GRCU) (“The Company” or “Green Cures”) is announcing a new vision and growth strategy only days after announcing the appointment of new Chief Executive Officer (“CEO”) Rich Thomas.



“Green Cures new vision is to unleash the revolutionary potential of green-products to help humans thrive,” said Thomas. “We will manufacture iconic green-brands that motivate deep and meaningful experiences with our products.”

To accomplish his vision, Thomas announced new plans to invest in a California manufacturing facility. “This investment will provide more opportunities to launch innovative new brands and bring all product design and development in house,” said Thomas.



“I’m radically focused on developing green-products that can become life-style brands and expand into major retail,” said Thomas. “We will acquire the talent, partnerships, and brands to make that possible.”

Green Cures also plans to announce new product lines in 2020 and is exploring brand acquisition opportunities.



About Green Cures & Botanical Distribution, Inc. (OTC PINK: GRCU)

Green Cures & Botanical Distribution, Inc. is revenue-generating company that wholesales and retails hemp-infused nutritional, botanical, sports, and body care products. The company is currently Web-based and focuses on online retailing. Green Cures & Botanical Distribution, Inc. operates a diverse portfolio of products and services within the botanical and cannabis industry, as permitted by law. From concept to production and distribution, Green Cures & Botanical Distribution, Inc. is continuously creating and introducing products that promote a healthy lifestyle. For more information visit: http://www.greencurescorp.com



