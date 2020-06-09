Recruiter.com Index Presented Reasons for Job Market Optimism

The Recruiter Index® steers the world's largest recruiter platform

/EIN News/ -- HOUSTON, June 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recruiter.com Group, Inc. (RCRT), a leading hiring platform for the world's largest network of small and independent recruiters, announced the results of the Recruiter Index® for May 2020. Evan Sohn, Recruiter.com Group Executive Chairman, presented the results live on CNBC's Special Report: Markets in Turmoil, on Wednesday, 5/27/2020.



The recorded video presentation on CNBC is here: https://www.cnbc.com/video/2020/05/27/reasons-for-optimism-in-job-market.html

Evan Sohn, Executive Chairman of Recruiter.com, said, "We are glad that we were able to spot and report on positive trends in the job market ahead of the jobs report on Friday, which showed the economy gaining 2.5 million jobs in May and the unemployment rate declining to 13.3 percent, from 14.7 percent in April. Our hiring platform, with over 25,000 recruiters, gives us special insight into areas of business growth. We look forward to continuing to gather and use important job market data, as the country vectors toward re-opening.”

Recruiter.com's Recruiter Index Report revealed that across nearly every industry, surveyed recruiters are reporting upticks in job requirement loads — and predicting further improvements over the coming months as the economy re-opens. A clear majority of surveyed recruiters across industries — 60.4 percent — believe their job requirement loads will increase in the next 90 days, compared to 38.5 percent in April.

Job Market Perception

In April, only 16.4 percent of recruiters said they felt the job market was staying stable or improving. Today, that number has jumped to 41.3 percent.

In April, the average recruiter was working on 12 jobs. That number jumped to 15 in May.

Industry

Recruiters expect particularly robust recoveries in healthcare (89 percent see demand increasing in the next 90 days) and IT (72 percent).

Sixty percent of recruiters in construction expect growing demand in the next 90 days, while 67 percent of recruiters in manufacturing said the same of their vertical.

