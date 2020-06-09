Parkland increases financial flexibility under its syndicated credit facilities

/EIN News/ -- CALGARY, Alberta, June 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parkland Corporation ("Parkland", "we", the "Company", or "our") (TSX:PKI) is pleased to announce a proactive update to its syndicated credit agreement terms. Highlights of the amended credit agreement include:

An additional C$300 million of commitments under our syndicated credit facilities, maturing January 8, 2023. Pro forma the amendment, cash and cash equivalents plus unused credit facilities as of March 31, 2020 would have been C$1.2 billion.





As at March 31, 2020 Total Funded Debt to Credit Facility EBITDA was 2.9 times, with a covenant limit of 5.0 times. Effective from Q4 2020 though Q3 2021, Parkland’s Total Funded Debt to Credit Facility EBITDA covenant limit will increase to 6.0 times, reverting to 5.0 times thereafter.





The effective interest rate on the updated syndicated credit facilities is materially unchanged and all other financial covenants remain the same.

“We continue to see improvement in fuel demand and robust convenience store sales in most markets,” said Darren Smart, Interim-Chief Financial Officer. “Recognizing that the COVID-19 recovery remains dynamic, we have taken proactive steps to secure additional financial flexibility and to position us to take advantage of potential future growth opportunities. We remain focused on maintaining our balance sheet strength and are committed to exercising strict capital discipline. We would like to thank our banking group for their ongoing support and partnership in our future success.”

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute forward-looking information and statements (collectively, "forward-looking statements”). When used in this news release the words “potential” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. In particular, this news release contains forward-looking statements with respect to the ability to take advantage of potential future growth opportunities.

No assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking statements included in this news release should not be unduly relied upon. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. See the risks and uncertainties described in "Forward-Looking Information" and "Risk Factors" included in Parkland's Annual Information Form dated March 30, 2020 and in "Forward-Looking Information" and "Risk Factors" in the Q1 2020 MD&A, which are filed on SEDAR and available on the Parkland website at www.parkland.ca . The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This news release refers to certain non-GAAP financial measures that are not determined in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"). See Section 12 - “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” of the Q1 2020 MD&A for a description of “Credit Facility EBITDA” and “Total Funded Debt to Credit Facility EBITDA”.

About Parkland Fuel Corporation

Parkland is an independent supplier and marketer of fuel and petroleum products and a leading convenience store operator. Parkland services customers across Canada, the United States, the Caribbean region and the Americas through three channels: Retail, Commercial and Wholesale. Parkland optimizes its fuel supply across these three channels by operating and leveraging a growing portfolio of supply relationships and storage infrastructure. Parkland provides trusted and locally relevant fuel brands and convenience store offerings in the communities it serves.

Parkland creates value for shareholders by focusing on its proven strategy of growing organically, realizing a supply advantage and acquiring prudently and integrating successfully. At the core of our strategy are our people, as well as our values of safety, integrity, community and respect, which are embraced across our organization.

For Further Information

Investor Inquiries

Brad Monaco

Director, Capital Markets

587-997-1447

Brad.Monaco@parkland.ca

Media Inquiries

Leroy McKinnon

Senior Specialist, Corporate Communications

403-567-2573

Leroy.McKinnon@parkland.ca