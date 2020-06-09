CorelDRAW Technical Suite 2020 Delivers New Tools, Collaboration & Performance to Power the Technical Illustration Workflow

CorelDRAW 2020 lineup now offers a range of products to serve a full spectrum of graphics software users – from technical illustrators and creative designers to home businesses and hobbyists

/EIN News/ -- OTTAWA, June 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CorelDRAW Technical Suite 2020 is the latest edition of Corel’s comprehensive suite for specialized technical illustration and visual documentation. Featuring access to all-new collaboration capabilities, enhanced isometric drawing tools and callout handling, as well as significant performance gains, CorelDRAW® Technical Suite 2020 enables technical illustrators to accelerate their workflow with precision and control.



The CorelDRAW 2020 lineup now includes four unique products to meet the needs of a wide range of graphics software users. Hobbyist and home business users can choose from the recently debuted CorelDRAW Essentials and CorelDRAW Standard for affordable and accessible DIY design options. Graphics professionals and businesses can take advantage of the flexibility CorelDRAW Graphics Suite to create stunning designs and produce a variety of flawless output. Customers in technical industries can depend on CorelDRAW Technical Suite to design specialized illustrations that are ideal for documentation, training, and more.

“2020 is a landmark year for CorelDRAW as we expand our product line to meet a broad spectrum of design needs – from casual users to professional graphics creators,” said Klaus Vossen, Senior Product Manager, CorelDRAW. “By extending the power of CorelDRAW 2020 to the technical documentation workflow, we’re giving illustrators access to new tools and collaboration to produce intricate graphics and virtually any kind of visual communication in record time.”

Ideal for engineering, architecture, and manufacturing, CorelDRAW Technical Suite 2020 offers exceptional control and precision for flawless technical documentation and design.

Work faster with new Thick and thin lines and an improved styles workflow

Boost productivity when working with lines, halos, and styles. A big time-saver for technical illustrators, new Thick and thin line drawing mode automatically adjusts line weights on objects including curves, rectangles, and ellipses. Easily add depth to an isometric drawing by applying two line weights at once. For seamless scaling, lock the ratio between the outline width and halo width when adding halos to lines.

Make the most of enhanced callout handling

Enjoy several optimizations in callout handling for technical drawings and illustrations. Save time with the new Legless Callout tool, callout scaling options, and object information attached to symbols. Automatically apply hotspots and object information on callouts as they’re drawn.

Fast-track the feedback and approval process with seamless collaboration tools

Connecting with clients and colleagues has never been easier, thanks to new collaboration tools that simplify the entire review and approval workflow. Share concepts with reviewers using CorelDRAW.app™, inviting them to view, annotate, and comment directly on CorelDRAW and Corel DESIGNER™ files.

Experience faster performance and AI-powered features

Work more efficiently with a noticeably more responsive suite of applications. Leverage new tools in Corel DESIGNER 2020 that make a timesaving impact on the overall design experience, including the new Wrap feature that makes it simple to precisely wrap an object around a cylinder. When creating S1000D-compliant illustrations, a new symbol library makes the process faster and easier than before. Plus, when working in either Corel DESIGNER or CorelDRAW, leverage the latest in artificial intelligence (AI) to enhance productivity with AI-powered image upsampling, JPEG artifact removal, and next-level bitmap-to-vector trace results now available in Corel PowerTRACE™.

Take advantage of improved 3D repurposing with XVL Studio Corel Edition

When leveraging 3D designs from existing sources, benefit from a number of updates to XVL Studio Corel Edition, including a simplified object structure for imported 3D views in Corel DESIGNER, preserved object metadata, such as part numbers, and an optimized snapshots workflow for storing 3D views.

Main Applications in CorelDRAW Technical Suite 2020:

Corel DESIGNER™ 2020: Precision illustration and technical design

CorelDRAW® 2020: Vector illustration and page layout

Corel PHOTO-PAINT™ 2020: Professional image editing

XVL Studio Corel Edition: 3D visualization and authoring

CorelDRAW.app™: File access, collaboration, and on-the-go illustration via web browser

Extend the power with XVL Studio 3D CAD Corel Edition 2020

Transform complex 3D CAD parts and assemblies into comprehensible visualizations with the XVL Studio 3D CAD Corel Edition 2020 add-on. Available as a separate purchase for CorelDRAW Technical Suite, this powerful 3D authoring add-on is packed with productivity and performance enhancements, as well as added file format support. Save time with a more efficient process for updating 3D-sourced illustrations in Corel DESIGNER, and experience more control over automated updates, thanks to enriched Auto Detection and Update functionality. The latest version also offers enhancements to advanced object structure handling, including updates to the Replace Assembly tool and the Edit panel.

Availability and pricing

CorelDRAW Technical Suite 2020 is available for Windows as an individual license in English, German, French, and Japanese. Corporate licenses are also available in Spanish, Italian, Brazilian Portuguese, Czech, Polish, Russian, Dutch, Turkish, Simplified Chinese, and Traditional Chinese (with the included XVL Studio Corel Edition available exclusively in English, German, French, and Japanese).

Subscription licenses are priced at $499 USD / £469 / €499 a year. Suggested retail price (SRP) for a full version perpetual license is $999 USD / £944 / €999 and SRP for an upgrade license is $429 USD / £405 / €429. GBP and Euro prices include VAT.

CorelDRAW.app collaboration features are available exclusively with a CorelDRAW Technical Suite subscription, licensing with maintenance, or an additional CorelDRAW.app Pro subscription for perpetual license customers.

Enterprise clients can take advantage of volume licensing options and maintenance, which offer benefits including software deployment and virtualization support. For more info, visit www.coreldraw.com/business .

