Kinross sells Pinecrest Resources shares

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, June 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kinross Gold Corporation (TSX:K; NYSE:KGC) (“Kinross”) announced that yesterday it sold its 10,925,000 shares (“Shares”) in Pinecrest Resources Ltd. (“Pinecrest”) at a price of CAD$0.36 per share for expected gross proceeds of approximately CAD$3.9 million.



The Shares were disposed through private sales with various purchasers and represented approximately 17% of the issued and outstanding shares in Pinecrest. The disposition was made for investment purposes, and following the disposition, Kinross no longer holds any shares of Pinecrest.

Kinross will file an early warning report under Pinecrest’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com .

About Kinross Gold Corporation

Kinross is a Canadian-based senior gold mining company with mines and projects in the United States, Brazil, Russia, Mauritania, Chile and Ghana. Kinross’ focus is on delivering value based on the core principles of operational excellence, balance sheet strength, disciplined growth and responsible mining. Kinross maintains listings on the Toronto Stock Exchange (symbol:K) and the New York Stock Exchange (symbol:KGC).

