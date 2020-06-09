Jostens Releases Free Digital Yearbook Signing Experience

New website provides students with a virtual version of the yearbook signing tradition

/EIN News/ -- Minneapolis, June 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jostens, the nation’s leading provider of custom class jewelry, graduation products, and yearbooks serving the K-12 and college education markets, announced the release of a new website that provides students with free digital yearbook signing pages.

As the country has reacted to the COVID-19 pandemic with social distancing, Jostens has worked to help maintain a sense of normalcy for students. Like some other quintessential spring high school events, graduation, yearbook distribution and yearbook signing were at risk of being canceled. However, through Jostens innovative adaptations of spring traditions, schools have been able to offer virtual commencement ceremonies, drive-thru yearbook distributions, and now digital yearbook signing.

The notes gathered in yearbooks tend to foster a sense of community. Interspersed between short Have a good summer! messages are heartfelt declarations of friendship and fun. Over the course of time, the notes offer a way for people to reflect on their formative years. Jostens new web platform was specifically designed to replicate this traditional handwritten signing experience.

After registering at www.yearbooksigning.jostens.com, students can send their unique personalized web link to friends, essentially asking them to sign their yearbook. At that point, friends use the online platform to select fonts, colors and stickers to write a note to the person who requested it.

Similar to the traditional yearbook signing experience, each student is in control of who they ask to sign their virtual pages. As friends contribute notes, printable pages are filled so each student can have a personalized feel-good end to their school year.

After signatures have been collected, the pages can easily be printed and saved with the yearbook for years to come.

“The fact that digital yearbook signature pages can be printed is key to this product,” said Tammy Whitaker, GM & VP of Jostens Yearbook. “Signatures from friends tend to be a favorite part of a yearbook because they are so nostalgic. They really capture a time and place. It was important to us that these signature pages could be kept forever.”

Jostens is a trusted partner in the academic and achievement channel, providing products, programs and services that help its customers celebrate moments that matter. The company's products include yearbooks, graduation products, publications, jewelry and consumer goods that serve the K-12 educational, college and professional sports segments. Founded in 1897 and based in Minneapolis, Minn., Jostens is owned by Platinum Equity and can be found online at www.jostens.com.

