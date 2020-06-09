Renibus Therapeutics Announces Abstract Presentation at the 2020 European Renal Association – European Dialysis and Transplant Association (ERA-EDTA) Annual Congress

/EIN News/ -- Dallas, June 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Renibus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, is pleased to announce that data highlighting the translation of the mechanism of action of its clinical drug candidate RBT-1 from animals to humans was selected for scientific presentation at the ERA-EDTA Annual Congress.

The poster titled “Oxidant-Induced Renal Preconditioning Biomarkers for AKI Prevention with RBT-1,” was presented by Richard Zager, MD, Professor of Medicine, University of Washington, at this year’s virtual conference.

RBT-1 upregulates cytoprotective proteins, which were found to prevent acute kidney injury (AKI) when given prior to injury in several animal models. These same cytoprotective proteins were also increased in healthy volunteers and patients with Stage 3/4 CKD enrolled in a Phase 1 study of RBT-1 ( NCT03893799 ).

“Based on the results to be presented at ERA-EDTA, we are currently planning a Phase 2 study to investigate whether RBT-1 upregulates the expression of these biomarkers of cytoprotection in patients scheduled to undergo cardiac surgery,” stated Alvaro Guillem, PhD, CEO of Renibus Therapeutics. “AKI prevention will be evaluated as a secondary endpoint. We expect to start this study later this year.”

Renibus Therapeutics is a clinical stage biotechnology company developing novel therapies for kidney diseases. The Company’s portfolio includes RBT-1 for prevention of acute kidney injury, RBT-2 for delaying progression of CKD, RBT-3 for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia, and RBT-9 for pharmacologic stress testing in CKD and other conditions associated with oxidative stress. Taken together, these assets potentially represent significant market opportunities for the company.

This article contains information regarding our future discovery, development efforts, business strategy, and market opportunities. This information constitutes a forward-looking statement. There are a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include those inherent in pharmaceutical research, such as adverse results in our drug discovery and clinical development processes, decisions made by the FDA and other regulatory authorities, market conditions, our ability to obtain, maintain and enforce proprietary rights and our ability to obtain any necessary financing to conduct our planned activities.

