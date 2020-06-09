Virtu POSIT Alert Europe Sets New Value Traded Record

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, June 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIRT) a leading provider of global, multi-asset, financial services and products across the complete investment cycle, today announced a record trading day for its POSIT Alert Europe block indications network, with over £1.256 billion in notional value traded on June 5, 2020. This surpasses the previous European record set in October 2018.



Virtu’s global institutional block indications network, POSIT Alert, delivers block liquidity to subscribers in 38 countries. POSIT Alert brings together liquidity sourced from both electronic conditional orders, as well directly from trader OMSs to enable matching that does not require negotiation.

“This record day for POSIT Alert Europe is the result of the numerous technical enhancements we deployed for both POSIT Alert front-end users, as well electronic conditional participants, since the acquisition of ITG in March 2019," said Brad Johmann, Virtu’s Global Head of POSIT Alert and US ATSs. "These technical enhancements were made with one goal in mind: Improve client experience by making the platform more transparent, faster, and easier to use."

“Our clients’ number one objective for using POSIT Alert is to source block liquidity, and the technological enhancements we made have improved success rates and enabled larger trades for our clients,” added Michelle Butler, European Head of POSIT Alert.

POSIT Alert, POSIT and the Virtu Frontier suite of execution algos are available in North America1, Europe and the Asia Pacific2 region via Virtu’s multi-asset class and broker-neutral Triton execution management system and also via FIX connection to Virtu from third-party trading systems. For more information about Virtu’s liquidity solutions, workflow technology platforms and other execution tools visit our client solutions page at www.virtu.com or contact us at info@virtu.com .

About Virtu Financial

Virtu is a leading provider of financial services and products that leverages cutting-edge technology to deliver liquidity to the global markets and innovative, transparent trading solutions to its clients. Leveraging its global market making expertise and infrastructure, Virtu provides a robust product suite including offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology. Virtu’s product offerings allow clients to trade on hundreds of venues across 50+ countries and in multiple asset classes, including global equities, ETFs, foreign exchange, futures, fixed income and myriad other commodities. In addition, Virtu’s integrated, multi-asset analytics platform provides a range of pre and post-trade services, data products and compliance tools that clients rely upon to invest, trade and manage risk across global markets.

1 Canada’s transition to the Virtu Frontier suite of execution algos is launching June 2020.

2 APAC’s transition to the Virtu Frontier suite of execution algos is launching Fall 2020.



