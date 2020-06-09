PanTerra Announces Streams Update - Enhances Security and Expands Collaboration, Video, and Remote User Features

New update introduces several remote collaboration enhancements targeted at the changing workforce dynamic of SMEs

/EIN News/ -- SANTA CLARA, Calif., June 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PanTerra Networks , a leading provider of unified cloud services for mid-market enterprises, announced today significant updates to its Streams service, improving the collaboration and remote user experience as well as security. The Streams video conferencing service, called ConnectMe, provides secure video conferencing and screensharing services with added controls for both moderator and participants, which includes features such as full session recording with unlimited SmartBox cloud storage as well as local storage options, new moderator controls like broadcast mode, mute all audio/video, multiple view options including grid, vertical, horizontal and filmstrip, highlight speaker, desktop audio merge and enhanced multimedia chat support for sharing documents and other files during ConnectMe sessions. ConnectMe also supports multiple screenshares at once and the ability to give control of the screenshare to other participants.



The new Streams security enhancements improve Streams security and privacy, preventing “video bombing” common to other video conferencing platforms. In addition to optional password protected and temporary session invitations, Streams' unique ConnectMe Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) ensures only authorized users can join ConnectMe sessions. Authorized users can simply be added through their email. MFA can be optionally enabled for any ConnectMe session. Streams is also fully HIPAA/HITECH compliant and encrypts all communications and content in-transit as well as at rest.

Streams has also been enhanced to interoperate in virtually any environment and browser both on the desktop and on mobile devices. A new test ConnectMe feature allows users to test their desktop and mic/speaker settings before starting a session and change them even after a session has started. Users can create a free Streams account to enjoy all the features of Streams or simply click on a ConnectMe link to participate in a ConnectMe video conference.

Arthur Chang, PanTerra President and CEO, was quoted, “With the unfortunate events of the COVID‑19 pandemic, we have seen a dramatic increase in remote users and collaborative events from new and existing customers. The new Streams enhancements dramatically improve the security and user experience of both Streams and ConnectMe.” He continued, “We feel the features added significantly improve our customers' virtual collaboration toolset brought on by the changing environment.”

About PanTerra

PanTerra is a business-class Unified Cloud Service Provider, seamlessly delivering unified communications, team messaging, call center, file sync & share and business analytics through Streams , its secure, all-in-one business communications cloud solution. By offering a fully customizable, unified UCaaS and CPaaS, HIPAA/HITECH secure, multi-service cloud solution, PanTerra can significantly reduce costs, simplify IT administration, increase security and improve employee productivity. Streams can be configured and deployed within hours, virtually anywhere in the world and with 24/7/365 support, you can have peace of mind that PanTerra will be with you every step of the way. Let Streams and PanTerra bring out the best in your enterprise.

PanTerra offers a full end-to-end solution including the Streams cloud service, WAN connectivity and on-premises hardware, which includes IP phones, QoS routers and switches. PanTerra supports a wide range of WAN connectivity solutions from SD-WAN and MPLS to open Internet. On-premises hardware can be purchased or optionally rented through a unique Hardware as a Service (HaaS) option, which can eliminate expensive up-front capex costs and allows for the hardware to be optionally upgraded annually.

PanTerra is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA. For more information, please visit www.panterranetworks.com or call +1 800.805.0558 or email us at info@panterranetworks.com .

