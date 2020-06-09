Colombian Point of Sale Financing Platform ADDI Raises $15 Million Series A extension

Round led by Quona Capital

/EIN News/ -- BOGOTA, Colombia, June 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ADDI, a Bogota-based provider of point of sale (POS) financing solutions for Latin America, today announced the close of an equity financing of $15 million. The round was led by Quona Capital, a venture firm focused on fintech in emerging markets, alongside existing investors Andreessen Horowitz and Monashees, and new investors S7 Ventures, Foundation Capital and DST partner Tom Stafford. The new funding will be used to grow ADDI’s business in Colombia and to expand to new Latin American markets. More information on ADDI is available at https://addi.com/



ADDI aims to power commerce and make point-of-sale financing accessible to every Latin American merchant and consumer. The company’s POS platform presents loans to consumers as installment plans at checkout, with a clear schedule of payments due over time that can be approved in less than 10 minutes, while existing credit options might take hours or several visits to the store. ADDI helps make higher ticket products and services accessible for consumers who today have limited financing options. For merchants, both offline and online, ADDI’s POS financing options free up capital and improve sales by offering payment options at checkout.

“In Colombia and Latin America, most consumers lack access to convenient and affordable credit products, if they can access financing options at all,” said ADDI co-founder and CEO Santiago Suarez. “Only a small percentage of Latin American consumers have credit cards, and those who do pay very high effective interest rates, tend to reserve balances for emergencies, and have very low credit limits. We want to empower underserved consumers to afford their life’s goals by giving them fair and affordable financing at the point of sale.”

“We believe ADDI has the right strategy, technology platform, and team to build a category-leading company in Colombia and the rest of Latin America,” said Quona Capital co-founder and partner Jonathan Whittle. “In this time of COVID, it’s particularly critical for merchants to offer consumers convenient payment options. ADDI’s solution benefits underserved consumers with the payment options they need, while also freeing up capital and improving sales for merchants.”

ADDI was established in Bogota in 2018 by co-founders Santiago Suarez, Daniel Vallejo, and Elmer Ortega. Suarez, who serves as the company’s CEO, ran the New Product Development & Emerging Tech group at JPMorgan Chase, and was responsible for strategy and corporate development at LendingClub. Suarez also advised fintechs through Y Combinator before returning to Colombia to start ADDI. Vallejo, ADDI’s CFO, was formerly with McKinsey & Company focused on consumer banking, and also worked for a private equity fund focused on Latin America. Ortega, the CPO for ADDI, is the former Risk & Technology Manager for TFG, a leading Colombian trading firm.

About ADDI

ADDI was founded in 2018 by co-founders Santiago Suarez, Daniel Vallejo, and Elmer Ortega, to power commerce and make point-of-sale financing accessible to every Latin American merchant and consumer. For more information, visit https://addi.com/ .

About Quona Capital

Quona Capital is a scale-up stage venture firm focused on fintech for inclusion in emerging markets. Quona partners have deep experience as investors and operators in both emerging and developed markets, and look for entrepreneurs whose companies have the potential to provide outstanding financial returns and promote breakthrough innovation in financial inclusion. To date, Quona has supported 30 financial technology companies expanding access for underserved consumers and small businesses in Latin America, South and Southeast Asia, and Sub-Saharan Africa. Quona got its start through a strategic relationship with Accion, a global nonprofit with a pioneering legacy in microfinance and fintech impact investing. The firm has offices in Washington D.C., Bangalore, Mexico City and Cape Town. For more information, visit quona.com.

Media Contacts:

Nur Cure (Latin America)

nurcure@cureygarcia.com

+57 310 792 5623

Shannon Austin for Quona Capital (US)

shannon@quona.com

+1 (703) 338-8813

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/214b1f47-1341-4d6c-8d13-a2b6a583415c