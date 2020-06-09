NetNumber Joins SCTE•ISBE Corporate Alliance Partner Program Bringing its Industry Leading Technologies to Support Cable Operators

/EIN News/ -- Lowell, MA, June 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NetNumber, a leading provider of centralized signaling, routing control (CSRC) and Global Data Service solutions, announced today it has joined the Society of Cable Telecommunications Engineers (SCTE) and its global arm, the International Society of Broadband Experts (ISBE), as a Corporate Alliance Partner (CAP) program member.

The cable telecommunications industry’s largest applied science organization, SCTE•ISBE is envisioning the future of connectivity and creating a more connected world through technological leadership and innovation. As a not-for-profit member organization, SCTE•ISBE moves member companies forward through continuous training for the workforce of tomorrow and by putting leaders into the conversations that matter. In partnership with CableLabs® and NCTA, SCTE•ISBE is building the future of 10G, leveraging its expertise for the acceleration and deployment of technology. SCTE•ISBE is the force behind the annual SCTE•ISBE Cable-Tec Expo®, the largest cable telecommunications and technology trade show in the Americas.

“For almost 20 years, NetNumber has been servicing most of the North American Cable Operators, providing valuable signaling, routing, and data to help deliver network services to their customers.” said Matt Rosenberg, NetNumber chief revenue officer. “Joining SCTE•ISBE allows us a unique opportunity to engage with the community as a whole to better understand how our products and services can continue to play a crucial role for future network requirements. We are honored to be part of this influential organization and are looking forward to working with them and their members around the ongoing importance of future network innovation.”

“NetNumber’s long track record in delivering centralized signaling and routing solutions will enable them to offer unique perspectives to our CAP partners,” said Matt Aden, vice president, sales and operations for the SCTE. “NetNumber has been engaged on many fronts with our members in North America and we look forward to working closely with them as they leverage their knowledge to shape product solution offerings that address our members’ needs.”

NetNumber brings more than two decades of experience delivering innovative core network and data solutions that enable carriers to accelerate implementation of new services such as Fraud Protection or Private Networks across multiple generations of networks, from 2G to 5G and beyond. The NetNumber TITAN platform is an integrated, fully NFV compliant solution that allows carriers to roll out multiple network solutions on a single platform and combine industry data such as Number Portability, 800, CNAME, and much more. Carriers can deploy TITAN in a wide range of ways including: Virtualized, Cloud-hosted (i.e. AWS), NFV-compliant, Cloud Native and COTS hardware, providing optimal flexibility. Combined with our powerful and flexible, cloud-based Global Data Services, carriers can access accurate industry data—enabling informed and cost-effective rating, routing, billing and scam/nuisance call detection decisions.

