First-Ever Fundamental Research Coverage Model Launched on Blockchain Companies with Tokenized Ecosystems

/EIN News/ -- Los Angeles, CA, June 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (via Blockchain Wire) Alpha Sigma Capital (ASC), a digital assets fund focused on delivering growth capital to blockchain and tokenized projects announced today it has launched the first-ever fundamental research model on blockchain companies with tradable digital assets and blockchain ecosystems that are being adopted and scaling.

“When we launched the fund, we spent a tremendous amount of time researching blockchain companies and the correlation to their alt-coin. We didn’t find any independent research reports that could really help us, so we started doing our own. What we found was very interesting and valuable. We’ve decided to share our findings at no cost to our Limited Partners and prospective investors or co-investors.” commented Enzo Villani, Founder and Managing Partner of Alpha Sigma Capital.

Alpha Sigma Capital Research team has over 100 years of combined experience in strategic investing via mergers and acquisitions, public equities, venture capital, private equity, and leveraged buyouts. The team has worked for top investment managers, hedge funds, and top traditional and crypto exchanges.

ASC relies on information provided by the organizations and their communities to distill independent research that is focused on providing insights into growing companies in the emerging blockchain economy. Our fundamental approach provides a rigorous investigation of the companies we cover and invest with.

Research Coverage is being initiated on the following companies:

Ankr https://www.ankr.com/ (ANKR) Carry Protocol https://carryprotocol.io/ (CRE) Celsius Networks https://celsius.network/ (CEL) DigitalBits https://digitalbits.io/ (XDB) Quant https://www.quant.network/ (QNT) ShareRing https://sharering.network/ (SHR) TAP Global https://www.tap.global/ (XTP) UpTrennd https://www.uptrennd.com/ (1UP) VeChain https://www.vechain.com/ (VET) Voyager Technologies https://www.investvoyager.com/ (VGX)

In order to receive ASC Research please apply online at www.alphasigma.fund/research.

About Alpha Sigma Capital Fund



Alpha Sigma Capital (ASC) is an investment fund focused on blockchain companies that have successfully built a user base, demonstrating real-world uses for their decentralized ecosystems. ASC is focused on technology companies that are leveraging blockchain technology to provide value-add in areas such as fintech, AI, supply chain, and healthcare. You can find more information at www.alphasigma.fund. Active Investing in the Blockchain Economy.™

Alpha Sigma Capital Research Disclaimer

This research is for informational use only. This is not investment advice. Other than disclosures relating to Alpha Sigma Capital this research is based on current public information that we consider reliable, but we do not represent it is accurate or complete, and it should not be relied on as such. The information, opinions, estimates, and forecasts contained herein are as of the date hereof and are subject to change without prior notification. We seek to update our research as appropriate.

Any forecasts contained herein are for illustrative purposes only and are not to be relied upon as advice or interpreted as a recommendation. The price of crypto assets may rise or fall because of changes in the broad market or changes in a company's financial condition, sometimes rapidly or unpredictably. Past performance is not a guide to future performance, future returns are not guaranteed, and a loss of original capital may occur. Fluctuations in exchange rates could have adverse effects on the value or price of, or income derived from, certain investments. We and our affiliates, officers, directors, and employees, excluding equity and credit analysts, will from time to time have long or short positions in, act as principal in, and buy or sell, the digital assets, securities or derivatives, if any, referred to in this research.

The information on which the analysis is based has been obtained from sources believed to be reliable such as, for example, the company’s financial statements filed with a regulator, company website, company white paper, pitchbook and any other sources. While Alpha Sigma Capital has obtained data, statistics and information from sources it believes to be reliable, Alpha Sigma Capital does not perform an audit or seek independent verification of any of the data, statistics, and information it receives.

Unless otherwise provided in a separate agreement, Alpha Sigma Capital does not represent that the report contents meet all of the presentation and/or disclosure standards applicable in the jurisdiction the recipient is located. Alpha Sigma Capital and their officers, directors and employees shall not be responsible or liable for any trading decisions, damages or other losses resulting from, or related to, the information, data, analyses or opinions within the report.

Crypto and/or digital currencies involve substantial risk, are speculative in nature and may not perform as expected. Many digital currency platforms are not subject to regulatory supervision, unlike regulated exchanges. Some platforms may commingle customer assets in shared accounts and provide inadequate custody, which may affect whether or how investors can withdraw their currency and/or subject them to money laundering. Digital currencies may be vulnerable to hacks and cyber fraud as well as significant volatility and price swings.

Press Release Disclaimer: This press release is for informational purposes only. The information does not constitute investment advice or an offer to invest. Tokens and virtual currencies, in general, are not legal tender, in any country, and are not backed by any government as legal tender, nor should they be treated as such.





