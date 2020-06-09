Premier Inc. Uses Mirakl to Power stockd®, a New Healthcare & Business Supplies B2B eCommerce Marketplace

By implementing Mirakl’s turnkey B2B marketplace platform, Premier simplifies purchasing for non-acute healthcare providers, including critical PPE, resulting in 500% increase in site visits over four months

/EIN News/ -- BOSTON, June 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mirakl , the leading eCommerce marketplace solutions provider, today announced Premier Inc., a leading healthcare improvement company, is powering its recently launched stockd® eCommerce marketplace using the Mirakl Marketplace Platform. The stockd marketplace offers a curated assortment of office, medical, and personal supplies for small- to medium-sized businesses, enabling cost and time savings through greater selection, price and convenience.



Premier unites an alliance of more than 4,000 U.S. hospitals and health systems and approximately 175,000 other healthcare and non-healthcare providers to help them transform their industries from the inside using integrated data and analytics, supply chain solutions and more. The stockd marketplace is a natural extension of Premier’s ongoing efforts to make markets healthier and enhance the supply chain .

During the COVID-19 pandemic, stockd has served as a source for personal protective equipment (PPE) and other critical supplies that have been in short supply through traditional supply chain channels. The marketplace has enabled access for skilled nursing and assisted living providers, physician’s practices, essential businesses like construction firms that need to protect their workers, and other businesses that may not leverage the same volume discounts and product access as larger healthcare providers.

“Non-acute healthcare providers, including skilled nursing and assisted living facilities, have been some of the sites most impacted by COVID-19, and we’ve been proud to offer a reliable marketplace that continues to put their best interests first,” said John P. Sganga, Senior Vice President, Alternate Site Programs, Premier. “Since day one, we’ve worked with third-party sellers on our marketplace to protect our buyers in multiple ways, including preventing price gouging . During COVID-19, we’ve been able to advance that mission by using stockd to disseminate helpful information , such as alternative production methodologies for masks and gowns, and have helped guide safe purchasing practices that avert supply chain fraud. Mirakl’s solution enabled us to get stockd to market quickly with the sophisticated capabilities and experience that modern business buyers expect.”

With one-stop-shopping on stockd, small- to medium-sized healthcare businesses – including physician and medical offices, senior living facilities, homecare providers and physical therapists – can easily compare products and pricing from a qualified network of reputable sellers including national brands like GE Healthcare, Georgia-Pacific, Grainger and Office Depot, as well as specialty vendors, innovative entrepreneurs and socially responsible sellers.

In addition to convenient features like transparent pricing, Mirakl provides stockd with streamlined vendor management and comprehensive reporting—all part of a scalable platform that supports an infinite number of customers and vendors. The Mirakl Marketplace Platform even allows stockd to offer tax-exempt purchasing for qualified buyers and the option for validated physicians to buy prescriptive medical devices.

In approximately six months since launch, the stockd marketplace has added 165,000 SKUs from 40 sellers, and continues to drive new business for Premier. With 65 percent of the stockd target market planning to maintain or increase online business buying in the next three years, Premier expects site traction to continue growing quickly. Monthly site visits to stockd increased more than fivefold between January and April.

“Premier Inc. turned to the marketplace operating model to streamline the buying experience in a market with traditionally complex supply chains. This is both very visionary and exciting,” said Adrien Nussenbaum, co-founder and U.S. CEO, Mirakl. “Because of our recognized leadership in providing best-of-breed B2B marketplace solutions, the Mirakl Marketplace Platform was a natural fit for stockd.”

Mirakl’s deep marketplace expertise has been a key ingredient in stockd’s success out of the gate, including a quick ramp-up to serve customers during the COVID-19 crisis. Having launched hundreds of marketplaces across dozens of verticals, Mirakl’s turnkey solution, seamless integration capabilities and strategic counsel enabled Premier to deploy a full-featured buying experience quickly, pioneering a new way of buying for the B2B healthcare market.

“With its online B2B marketplace, stockd is providing an elevated buying experience to an underserved market that relies on streamlined and efficient purchasing to better serve patients,” Nussenbaum added. “We’re extremely pleased to be part of this solution that has successfully provided access to critical supplies during the pandemic.”

To learn more about how a Mirakl-powered Marketplace can deliver a streamlined, sophisticated B2B eCommerce buying experience for virtually any target market, visit www.mirakl.com .

About Mirakl

Mirakl is powering the platform economy by providing the technology and partner ecosystem needed to launch an eCommerce marketplace. With the Mirakl Marketplace Platform, both B2B and B2C businesses can offer more, learn more and sell more: increase the number of products available for buyers, grow the lifetime value of customers, and anticipate buyer needs and preferences. Committed to ease of use, The Mirakl Marketplace Platform is a turn-key solution that’s easy to integrate into any eCommerce platform and Mirakl Catalog Manager makes managing product data quality simple at marketplace scale. Mirakl’s unmatched marketplace expertise is key to customers’ success. Mirakl employs a team of 60+ marketplace operators who help clients adopt best practices and client success provides critical long-term strategic guidance. Over 200 customers in 40 countries trust Mirakl’s proven technology and expertise including Urban Outfitters, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Best Buy Canada, Carrefour, Siemens, and Toyota Material Handling USA, Inc. For more information: www.mirakl.com