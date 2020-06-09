US Payments Forum Publishes Best Practices for EMV Chip Fallback Transactions at the Fuel Pump

/EIN News/ -- PRINCETON JUNCTION, N.J., June 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The U.S. Payments Forum is continuing to provide the U.S. with essential guidance on the migration to EMV chip with a new white paper on options for supporting fallback transactions in the petroleum environment. The resource released today defines fallback and covers processing magnetic stripe transactions for card programs that are not supported on the contact EMV interface of automatic fuel dispenser (AFD) terminals.



Merchants, independent software vendors, value-added resellers, acquirers and processors can access “U.S. Automated Fuel Dispenser Chip Fallback Transaction Processing Best Practices” at https://www.uspaymentsforum.org/u-s-automated-fuel-dispenser-chip-fallback-transaction-processing-best-practices/ .

“Fallback transactions are considered a natural part of EMV migration as things get up and running,” said Randy Vanderhoof, director of the U.S. Payments Forum. “It’s critical that petroleum terminals can support these types of transactions, and that fuel pump owners understand what does and doesn’t qualify as a fallback. The petroleum environment has a lot of unique considerations, and the Forum has been instrumental in supporting this market – among others – with resources to support implementations of EMV which help provide clarity and guidance during this transition.”

This white paper covers:

Definitions of fallback transactions including technical fallback, empty candidate list fallback, fallback-not-allowed scenarios and identification of fallback transactions

Unique considerations for AFD fallback

Payment network policies for AFD technical fallback

Options for processing empty candidate list scenarios when the terminal is only enabled for certain EMV payment products but not yet for all magnetic-stripe-supported payment products, such as fleet payment products

This resource was developed by the U.S. Payments Forum Petroleum Working Committee . This group works collaboratively to identify, review and resolve challenges associated with implementation of EMV within the U.S. petroleum and convenience market. The Petroleum Working Committee includes payment networks, petroleum and convenience merchants, petroleum-specific acquirers, petroleum and convenience point of sale vendors and fuel dispenser manufacturers, and other organizations servicing the petroleum and convenience category. Additional resources for petroleum retailers implementing EMV are:

Accepting EMV Chip Payments at the Fuel Pump Webinar , originally presented in September 2017, which provides guidance to petroleum merchants on EMV chip migration considerations

, originally presented in September 2017, which provides guidance to petroleum merchants on EMV chip migration considerations Petroleum Industry: EMV FAQ , which answers frequently asked questions about EMV chip implementation for petroleum retailers

TWEET THIS : New guidance on #fallback #transaction processing at the #fuel pump during migration to #EMV #chipcards from @USPaymentsForum. Get the best practices here https://www.uspaymentsforum.org/u-s-automated-fuel-dispenser-chip-fallback-transaction-processing-best-practices/

About the U.S. Payments Forum

The U.S. Payments Forum is a cross-industry body focused on supporting the introduction and implementation of new and emerging technologies that protect the security of, and enhance opportunities for payment transactions within the U.S. The Forum is the only non-profit organization whose membership includes the whole payments ecosystem, ensuring that all stakeholders have the opportunity to coordinate, cooperate on, and have a voice in the future of the U.S. payments industry.