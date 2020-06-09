Proofpoint Launches New Enterprise Archiving Innovations Across eDiscovery and Compliance Supervision

Advancements reduce enterprise compliance risks while streamlining regulatory audits and investigations for cost effectiveness

/EIN News/ -- SUNNYVALE, Calif., June 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proofpoint , Inc., (NASDAQ: PFPT), a leading cybersecurity and compliance company, today announced numerous enhancements to its award-winning Proofpoint Enterprise Archive solution to help customers streamline e-discovery and supervision processes and reduce related costs. Deployed by top organizations worldwide, Proofpoint Enterprise Archive is a proven, cloud-native, modern archiving solution that delivers unmatched search performance, supported by an industry-leading and financially backed service level agreement (SLA).

“Proofpoint has been recognized by Gartner as a Leader in the Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Information Archiving for eight consecutive years and we believe today’s advancements are the latest example of our commitment to ongoing innovation,” said Darren Lee, executive vice president and general manager of Compliance and Digital Risk for Proofpoint. “Our new Proofpoint Enterprise Archive capabilities enable legal teams to assume more control over e-discovery, relieve overburdened IT staff, and empower supervision analysts with greater visibility and increased accuracy in ensuring regulation compliance.”

A complete end-to-end solution, Proofpoint Enterprise Archive uses cloud intelligence and machine learning to help solve the most challenging long-term information retention, e-discovery, and supervision requirements. The latest advancements include:

Streamlined e-discovery to increase efficiency and reduce costs. A new case management feature, which is part of the Discovery Analytics module, will now organize e-discovery elements into cases for efficient orchestration and tracking, helping legal teams efficiently perform more analysis in-house. With Proofpoint Enterprise Archive, users can uncover relevant information in a fraction of the standard search time, with blazing search performance averaging 20 seconds or less**. Once uncovered, critical information is preserved and exported in a variety of common file formats.





A new case management feature, which is part of the Discovery Analytics module, will now organize e-discovery elements into cases for efficient orchestration and tracking, helping legal teams efficiently perform more analysis in-house. With Proofpoint Enterprise Archive, users can uncover relevant information in a fraction of the standard search time, with blazing search performance averaging 20 seconds or less**. Once uncovered, critical information is preserved and exported in a variety of common file formats. Refined insights expand visibility for mitigating risks. A new Compliance Risk Dashboard with Intelligent Supervision makes it easy for teams to quickly visualize major compliance risks and rule violation trends for further investigation. This people-centric view helps identify individuals that require targeted action and opportunities for broad training on specific types of violations.



A new Compliance Risk Dashboard with Intelligent Supervision makes it easy for teams to quickly visualize major compliance risks and rule violation trends for further investigation. This people-centric view helps identify individuals that require targeted action and opportunities for broad training on specific types of violations. Enhanced regulatory compliance supervision to improve review accuracy across email, social, and enterprise collaboration data. Organizations worldwide rely on Proofpoint Enterprise Archive and its broad supervision feature set to effectively manage SEC, FINRA, and IIROC compliance with extensive capture, monitor, and reporting functionality. This includes new Intelligent Supervision features for biasing sampling towards problematic content, segmenting review subsets for greater scrutiny, and surfacing trends for low-value content that can ultimately be filtered out.

About Proofpoint, Inc.

Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ: PFPT) is a leading cybersecurity company that protects organizations' greatest assets and biggest risks: their people. With an integrated suite of cloud-based solutions, Proofpoint helps companies around the world stop targeted threats, safeguard their data, and make their users more resilient against cyber attacks. Leading organizations of all sizes, including more than half of the Fortune 1000, rely on Proofpoint for people-centric security and compliance solutions that mitigate their most critical risks across email, the cloud, social media, and the web.

