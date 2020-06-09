Matrix Ranks in Top 100 on ENR List of Top 400 U.S. Contractors

Company recognized in Top 20 on both Petroleum and Industrial Contractors categories

/EIN News/ -- TULSA, Okla., June 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Matrix Service Company (Nasdaq: MTRX) (“Matrix” or “the Company”), a leading contractor to the energy and power markets across North America, announced today that, for the 13th consecutive year, it has ranked among the Top 100 on the Engineering News-Record (“ENR”) list of Top 400 U.S. Contractors. The company was also recognized among the Top 20 U.S. Contractors in the Petroleum and Industrial Contractors categories. Engineering News-Record (ENR), a leading industry publication, compiled its 2020 rankings based on 2019 construction revenue.



“Our ranking reflects the exceptional quality and commitment of our employees as they safely deliver on a multitude of projects across North America and elsewhere, supporting the critical infrastructure of our energy and industrial customers,” said Matrix Service Company President and CEO John R. Hewitt. “I am extremely proud of their work and appreciate the ongoing trust placed in us by our customers as we work together to achieve their business objectives.”

About Matrix Service Company

Founded in 1984, Matrix Service Company (Nasdaq: MTRX) is parent to a family of companies that includes Matrix PDM Engineering, Matrix Service Inc., Matrix NAC, and Matrix Applied Technologies. Its companies design, build and maintain infrastructure critical to North America's energy and industrial markets. Matrix Service Company is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma with offices located throughout the United States and Canada, as well as Sydney, Australia and Seoul, South Korea.

The Company reports its financial results based on four key operating segments: Electrical Infrastructure, Storage Solutions, Oil Gas & Chemical and Industrial.

With a culture driven by its core values of safety, integrity, stewardship, positive relationships, community involvement and delivering the best, Matrix has twice been named to Forbes Top 100 Most Trustworthy Companies in America and is consistently recognized as a Great Place to Work®. To learn more about Matrix Service Company, visit matrixservicecompany.com

For more information about Matrix, please contact:

Kevin S. Cavanah

Matrix Service Company

Vice President and CFO

T: 918-838-8822

Email: ir@matrixservicecompany.com Kellie Smythe

Matrix Service Company

Senior Director, Investor Relations

T: 918-359-8267

Email: ksmythe@matrixservicecompany.com



