Tone’s OMC-FLASH™ Now Certified Compatible with JES3plus™

ANAHEIM, Calif., June 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tone Software Corporation , a global provider of management and productivity solutions for IBM System Z mainframes, announced their OMC-FLASH 4.9.0 release is now certified compatible with the JES3plus™ V1R0 spooling subsystem offered by Phoenix Software International. The certification process was successfully completed after in-depth testing of OMC-FLASH with the JES3plus™ software, made available to Tone via the Phoenix ISV Partner Program.

"Tone welcomes the opportunity to expand OMC-FLASH support for JES3plus™ and provide our valued clients with a seamless experience when transitioning to the derivative spooling subsystem," stated Shirley Balarezo, president of Tone Software. "Going forward, the synergy between Tone and Phoenix and our mutual solutions will provide valuable benefits to the JES3 community," she concluded.

Designed for All JES Options

Developed to fuel user productivity, OMC-FLASH delivers operational management for both JES3 and JES2 spool environments , enabling users to view and control JES3 and JES2 jobs, output, devices, workflow, resources, and the JESplex. With the recent certification of JES3plus™, OMC-FLASH users can rest assured the Tone solution supports all available JES options they might choose as they plan the future of their z/OS environments.

Ed Jaffe, Chief Technology Officer for Phoenix Software International said, "Tone Software has been a trusted cornerstone of the JES3 community for decades. We're proud that they've chosen to partner with us to help keep the JES3 technology alive and thriving through JES3plus™."

Ready to Deploy

Sites ready to deploy OMC-FLASH 4.9.0 with JES3plus™ can contact Tone Technical Services at support@tonesoft.com for information on the installation and deployment process.

About Tone Software Corporation

Tone Software Corporation is a global provider of business computing software that addresses mainframe productivity, JES Spool management, dynamic STEPLIB and ISPF library management, cross-platform output management, TSO optimization and enterprise automation. Tone’s System Z solutions provide significant productivity and savings benefits to organizations, and directly benefit the IT teams responsible for managing, automating, supporting, and maintaining the critical z/OS host systems and applications pivotal to their company’s core mission. With a firm foundation of proven ability spanning more than four decades, TONE has built an unparalleled reputation for delivering premier software solutions and exceptional customer service and support 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. For information, visit www.tonesoft.com/mainframe .



