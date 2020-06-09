Coronavirus - Uganda: The total confirmed COVID-19 cases in Uganda is 657

Results from samples tested on 08 June 2020 confirm 11 new COVID-19 cases. The total confirmed cases are now 657.

- All new confirmed cases are Ugandans.

- 5 cases are truck drivers from Malaba and Elegu.

- 6 cases are among contacts and alerts from Amuru and Kyotera Districts.

- All samples of health workers tested negative for COVID-19.

- 34 foreign truck drivers tested positive for COVID-19.

- Total Recoveries: 118

- Samples from Points of Entry tested today: 1,412

- Samples from alerts and contacts: 878

- Samples from health workers: 46