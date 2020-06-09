Coronavirus - Uganda: The total confirmed COVID-19 cases in Uganda is 657
Results from samples tested on 08 June 2020 confirm 11 new COVID-19 cases. The total confirmed cases are now 657.
- All new confirmed cases are Ugandans.
- 5 cases are truck drivers from Malaba and Elegu.
- 6 cases are among contacts and alerts from Amuru and Kyotera Districts.
- All samples of health workers tested negative for COVID-19.
- 34 foreign truck drivers tested positive for COVID-19.
- Total Recoveries: 118
- Samples from Points of Entry tested today: 1,412
- Samples from alerts and contacts: 878
