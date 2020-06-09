NIRI Philadelphia Elects New Board Members
PHILADELPHIA, June 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Philadelphia Chapter of the National Investor Relations Institute (NIRI) announced that its members have elected the following individuals to serve on the Board of Directors for a twelve-month term beginning in June 2020:
- President: Lisa M. Caperelli, Founder, CAP Strategies, LLC
- Executive Vice President: Alex Whitelam, IRC, Senior Manager, Investor Relations, AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE: AME)
- Vice President, Treasurer: Christiane Pelz, Vice President, Investor Relations, Five Below (NASDAQ: FIVE)
- Vice President, Membership: Garrett Low, Managing Director, Nasdaq (NASDAQ: NDAQ)
- Vice President, Communications & Technology: Rebecca Gardy, IRC, Vice President, Investor Relations, Campbell Soup Company (NYSE: CPB)
- Vice President, Programs: Edward Barger, Senior Manager, Investor Relations, Teva Pharmaceuticals (NYSE: TEVA)
- Vice President, Professional Development: Joe Hassett, Senior Vice President, Gregory Communications
- Advocacy Ambassador: Mark Donohue, IRC, Vice President, Investor Relations, Clarivate Analytics (NYSE: CCC)
- Board Advisory Committee & Immediate Past President: Donna St. Germain, Managing Director, Bengal Communications LLC
- Board Advisory Committee: Shawn Southard, IRC, Principal, 19 Squared IR
“NIRI Philadelphia’s goal is to advance the professional development of its members by discussing current trends and issues affecting the world of Investor Relations, promoting an exchange of ideas, and offering members networking opportunities,” said NIRI Philadelphia Chapter President Lisa M. Caperelli. “I am excited to collaborate with these accomplished Investor Relations professionals who volunteer their time and energy to serve as members of the chapter’s Board.”
About the NIRI Philadelphia Chapter
NIRI Philadelphia, formed in 1971, is a professional association of more than 70 investor relations officers, communicators, consultants and providers serving organizations in the Greater Philadelphia area. NIRI Philadelphia includes members from a variety of industries and market cap sizes who are responsible for communications between their organizations, the investing public, and the financial community.
About the National Investor Relations Institute (NIRI)
Founded in 1969, NIRI is the professional association of corporate officers and investor relations consultants responsible for communication among corporate management, shareholders, securities analysts and other financial community constituents. NIRI is the largest professional investor relations association in the world with more than 3,000 members representing over 1,600 publicly held companies and $9 trillion in stock market capitalization.
Contact: Lisa Caperelli, 215-206-1822, lisa.caperelli@gmail.com