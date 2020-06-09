Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 724 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 169,812 in the last 365 days.

Dassault Aviation: Recovery plan

/EIN News/ -- Recovery plan

Saint-Cloud, France, June 9, 2020 – Dassault Aviation fully supports the government's recovery plan for the aviation industry announced today at the French Ministry of Economy and Finance.

This plan provides crucial assistance to the French subcontracting chain, which has been severely impacted by the Covid-19 crisis.

 

ABOUT DASSAULT AVIATION:
With over 10,000 military and civil aircraft delivered in more than 90 countries over the last century (including 2,500 Falcon), Dassault Aviation has built up expertise recognized worldwide in the design, development, sale and support of all types of aircraft, ranging from the Rafale fighter, to the high-end Falcon family of business jets, military drones and space systems. In 2019, Dassault Aviation reported revenues of €7,3 billion. The company has 12,750 employees.

 

CONTACTS

Corporate Communication
Stéphane Fort - Tel. +33 (0)1 47 11 86 90 - stephane.fort@dassault-aviation.com

www.dassault-aviation.com

Attachment

Primary Logo

You just read:

Dassault Aviation: Recovery plan

Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.