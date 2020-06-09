Angolan President appoints new secretary for Economic Affairs

Luanda, ANGOLA, June 9 - The President of the Republic, João Lourenço, appointed last Monday Victor Hugo Guilherme to be his secretary for Economic Affairs.,
On another decree, according to a press release from the President’s Civil Affairs Office, the Head of State dismissed Lopes Paulo from the post of secretary for Economic Affairs, to which he had been appointed on 29 July 2019.
