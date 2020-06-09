Dalum Software LLC Integrates with Zoom Live Streaming
EINPresswire.com/ -- Dalum Software LLC, a membership management platform widely known for revolutionizing processes for the gym and club industries announced their integration with Zoom Live Streaming. Dalum has created a cloud platform for gyms, clubs, and fitness centers to use to work with their customers called Member Integrity System.
This platform allows for companies to book classes, manage customers and more through the online platform. Fitness centers can visit https://www.mygymsoftware.com to set up their accounts and create their classes. Member Integrity System offers fitness centers and gym features like hands free billing, member portals, cloud file storage, electronic waivers, barcode check in, fingerprint check in, photo capture, class booking, 24/7 access control, mass email distribution, reporting, text message support, and alerts to keep their company in check. This allows clubs to create accounts to keep track of their members, payments, bookings and more. It also allows them to connect their members to their classes that will be presented through the integration of the Zoom platform.
Zoom has become one of the largest video platforms in the world during the Covid 19 pandemic. While businesses, schools, and more are kept closed for months at a time, Zoom makes it possible to keep everyone connected. This allows companies to have their employees work from home, schools and universities can run classes from home, and many other companies have found use for Zoom’s platform. There are features like meetings, video webinars, conference rooms, phone systems, and chat available through their website. Zoom has been around for many years but only recently has skyrocketed to become one of the most well known names by businesses.
Dalum Software LLC is pleased to announce that they’ve integrated with Zoom which now adds secure live streaming capabilities to their record keeping and managing platform. Fitness centers who work through Member Integrity System can now live stream events and classes through their platform and automatically feed to the customer’s booking page. This integration makes it easier for their customers to attend their classes since it is all processed through the same member accounts and no email links are needed. This program makes managing customer accounts and offering services during these challenging times even easier because it is all done in a one stop shop.
Many fitness centers around the US will love taking advantage of this system because it is so easy. Specifically some of the top fitness centers in the US like Equinox, Lifetime Fitness, 24 Hour Fitness, Curves, The Sports Club/LA, Crunch, Gold’s Gym, The YMCA, David Barton Gym, and Anytime Fitness who buy equipment like Hammer, Electrotech, and Startech will love this program and all it does. This program will make it easy for them to manage their larger than most list of members and even attract new members by offering classes over the cloud. It also could help them with any other processes they may struggle with or need to update. Member Integrity System has worked to create a database which is user friendly and keeps up with the most current technologies in order to help business owners be able to track everything they need in one place.
The Coronavirus pandemic has paralyzed the world by shutting down entire states in the US at a time and even entire countries. As we are in the third month of this pandemic and many Americans are still stuck at home and not able to work or go out, the Member Integrity System program makes things even more revolutionary. Not only are the people who regularly go to the gym eager to get back, but people who never previously had interest in gyms may be willing and able to take on the new hobby with the online access to classes they can do from home.
Everyone is looking for ways to occupy their time and being able to offer online programs may be just what they need. This is even something they can do together while being apart. Friends who have not been able to be together for months or even co-workers who can no longer be together can sign up for the same classes and have a little bonding during their workout. This could even revolutionize how different types of people interact with the gym. Maybe a mom with little to know free time would be more able to come to a class if she can do it at home while she's with her kids or after they go to bed. Maybe a retired man looking to keep himself active could do these classes from home without having to worry about being out in the pandemic.
Gerald Dalum
This platform allows for companies to book classes, manage customers and more through the online platform. Fitness centers can visit https://www.mygymsoftware.com to set up their accounts and create their classes. Member Integrity System offers fitness centers and gym features like hands free billing, member portals, cloud file storage, electronic waivers, barcode check in, fingerprint check in, photo capture, class booking, 24/7 access control, mass email distribution, reporting, text message support, and alerts to keep their company in check. This allows clubs to create accounts to keep track of their members, payments, bookings and more. It also allows them to connect their members to their classes that will be presented through the integration of the Zoom platform.
Zoom has become one of the largest video platforms in the world during the Covid 19 pandemic. While businesses, schools, and more are kept closed for months at a time, Zoom makes it possible to keep everyone connected. This allows companies to have their employees work from home, schools and universities can run classes from home, and many other companies have found use for Zoom’s platform. There are features like meetings, video webinars, conference rooms, phone systems, and chat available through their website. Zoom has been around for many years but only recently has skyrocketed to become one of the most well known names by businesses.
Dalum Software LLC is pleased to announce that they’ve integrated with Zoom which now adds secure live streaming capabilities to their record keeping and managing platform. Fitness centers who work through Member Integrity System can now live stream events and classes through their platform and automatically feed to the customer’s booking page. This integration makes it easier for their customers to attend their classes since it is all processed through the same member accounts and no email links are needed. This program makes managing customer accounts and offering services during these challenging times even easier because it is all done in a one stop shop.
Many fitness centers around the US will love taking advantage of this system because it is so easy. Specifically some of the top fitness centers in the US like Equinox, Lifetime Fitness, 24 Hour Fitness, Curves, The Sports Club/LA, Crunch, Gold’s Gym, The YMCA, David Barton Gym, and Anytime Fitness who buy equipment like Hammer, Electrotech, and Startech will love this program and all it does. This program will make it easy for them to manage their larger than most list of members and even attract new members by offering classes over the cloud. It also could help them with any other processes they may struggle with or need to update. Member Integrity System has worked to create a database which is user friendly and keeps up with the most current technologies in order to help business owners be able to track everything they need in one place.
The Coronavirus pandemic has paralyzed the world by shutting down entire states in the US at a time and even entire countries. As we are in the third month of this pandemic and many Americans are still stuck at home and not able to work or go out, the Member Integrity System program makes things even more revolutionary. Not only are the people who regularly go to the gym eager to get back, but people who never previously had interest in gyms may be willing and able to take on the new hobby with the online access to classes they can do from home.
Everyone is looking for ways to occupy their time and being able to offer online programs may be just what they need. This is even something they can do together while being apart. Friends who have not been able to be together for months or even co-workers who can no longer be together can sign up for the same classes and have a little bonding during their workout. This could even revolutionize how different types of people interact with the gym. Maybe a mom with little to know free time would be more able to come to a class if she can do it at home while she's with her kids or after they go to bed. Maybe a retired man looking to keep himself active could do these classes from home without having to worry about being out in the pandemic.
Gerald Dalum
Dalum Software LLC
+1 8774014567
email us here