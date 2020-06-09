Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 735 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 169,748 in the last 365 days.

Court Denies Class Certification in Prison Lawsuit

In 2017, national ACLU lawyers filed suit in U.S. District Court against the State on behalf of 11 inmates incarcerated at the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services. The ACLU asked that the Court promote their wide-ranging public-policy preferences and oversee a significant portion of the operation of Nebraska’s prisons. Similar to lawsuits filed by the ACLU against other states, they requested the Court apply the claims asserted on behalf of the 11 inmates to a larger class to include all inmates incarcerated in Nebraska’s prisons. As seen in other states, such a request, if granted, dramatically increases the cost of litigation.

The Attorney General is pleased that today the Court denied the inmates’ request to pursue their policy preferences on a class wide basis. As the Court ably stated, “The Nebraska prison system is operated by the State of Nebraska, not the federal government, and certainly not by the federal courts.” The State looks forward to continuing the mission of keeping people safe while providing opportunities for inmates to change their lives for the better.

You just read:

Court Denies Class Certification in Prison Lawsuit

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.