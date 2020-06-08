Liberty Gold Reports Voting Results from Annual General and Special Meeting

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liberty Gold Corp. (LGD - TSX) (“Liberty Gold” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce voting results from the Company’s Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders held on June 8, 2020 (the “Meeting”). A total of 157,808,137 common shares were voted, representing the votes attached to 64.77% of all outstanding common shares. Shareholders voted in favour of the election of all director nominees. The percentage of votes cast for each is as follows:



Total number of ‘for’ votes cast: Votes ‘for’: Dr. Mark O’Dea 132,877,611 99.82% Mr. Cal Everett 132,997,774 99.91% Mr. Donald McInnes 129,312,853 97.15% Mr. Robert Pease 129,357,157 97.18% Mr. Sean Tetzlaff 129,347,652 97.17% Ms. Barbara Womersley 132,923,571 99.86%

The reappointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants as auditor of the Company, was also approved by the shareholders.

Shareholders also voted in favour of approved amendments to, and respective unallocated entitlements under:

the Stock Option Plan

the Restricted Share Unit Plan; and

the Deferred Share Unit Plan

Voting results are released in accordance with Toronto Stock Exchange requirements. Detailed voting results for the Meeting are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com .

ABOUT LIBERTY GOLD

Liberty Gold is focused on exploring the Great Basin of the United States, home to large-scale gold projects that are ideal for open-pit mining. This region is one of the most prolific gold-producing regions in the world and stretches across Nevada and into Idaho and Utah. We know the Great Basin and are driven to discover and advance big gold deposits that can be mined profitably in open-pit scenarios. Our flagship projects are Black Pine in Idaho and Goldstrike in Utah, both past producing open-pit mines, where previous operators only scratched the surface.

For more information, visit www.libertygold.ca or contact: