Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc. Announces Participation in the 40th Annual William Blair Growth Stock Conference

/EIN News/ -- WEST JORDAN, Utah, June 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc. ("Sportsman's Warehouse" or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: SPWH) today announced that the Company is scheduled to present at the 40th Annual William Blair Growth Stock Conference on Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at 2:20 pm Eastern Time.

The presentation will be webcast live at http://www.wsw.com/webcast/blair56/spwh. An archived replay will be available two hours after the conclusion of the live event.

About Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. is an outdoor specialty retailer focused on meeting the needs of the seasoned outdoor veteran, the first-time participant, and everyone in between. We provide outstanding gear and exceptional service to inspire outdoor memories.

For press releases and certain additional information about the Company, visit the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at www.sportsmans.com.

Investor Contacts:
Robert Julian, Chief Financial Officer
Caitlin Howe, Vice President, Corporate Development & Investor Relations
(801) 566-6681
investors@sportsmans.com

Primary Logo

