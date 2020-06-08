Julian Narchet, Communications Expert, Comments on the Importance of Patient Surveys for Medical Practices

Julian Narchet comments on the importance of collecting post-care data from patients to aid healthcare and administrative workers identify areas of improvement

MIAMI, FL, USA, June 8, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Medical practices run on data. Every level of care relies on the collection and evaluation of information regarding a patient’s health. However, there are also invaluable data that can be collected during post-care follow-ups: data that can assist healthcare workers and administrators at every stage of care in identifying specific areas where improvements can be made.

Julian Narchet emphasizes that although some may raise objections based on additional work for busy staff or other costs involved in facilitating surveys, it’s essential to identify and weigh the tremendous advantages that such surveys can provide.

Patient Experience

After patients have concluded their course of treatment, a detailed questionnaire or survey conveys an additional level of care and concern. Surveys indicate an interest in the experiences and opinions of patients. Additionally, interest in a patient’s satisfaction demonstrates a desire to implement improvements in areas where the patient may have had a less than satisfactory experience.

Such surveys enhance the consistent strategic efforts of doctors and administrators in setting goals to improve every facet of their practice.

Office Staff Experience

Consistently issuing patient surveys also signals to staff that the patient’s opinions and experiences will be reviewed and are a priority to the practice.

Detailed feedback enables staff to participate and contribute to a continually improving patient experience. The literature on this subject has shown that there is a positive correlation in the surveying of patients about their satisfaction, and the quality of care delivered by the medical practice issuing the survey.

Challenges in Patient Surveying

The first challenge faced by medical practitioners is the increased workload presented by facilitating and reviewing patient surveys. Implementing such surveys requires consistency, as well as a commitment to reviewing and taking action on results. Without such persistence and dedication, patient surveys will provide little value.

The second challenge is the lack of any standardized surveying methodology. There is no industry-wide survey system that delivers consistent results that can be studied and applied. Standardized data could be reviewed by other practices seeking to make similar improvements in their patient satisfaction. While the increasing number of practices using satisfaction surveys is promising, a lack of consistency in the data poses a challenge in creating a broadly useful knowledge pool.

Despite these challenges, medical practices should not be deterred from implementing patient satisfaction surveys. They are a remarkably useful tool for any doctor seeking to stand out in the marketplace by providing first-class patient care.

About Julian Narchet

Julian Narchet is a marketing and mass communications professional, and a Communications Specialist at the University of Miami. He has extensive experience in customer service, market research, academic research, social media, public relations, and event management. He is passionate about making a difference in the lives of others through cooperation with non-profits and healthcare organizations.