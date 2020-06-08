Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Duluth Holdings to Present at Stifel 2020 Virtual Cross Sector Insight Conference

/EIN News/ -- MOUNT HOREB, Wis., June 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Duluth Holdings Inc. (dba, Duluth Trading Company) (“Duluth Trading” or “Company”) (NASDAQ: DLTH), a lifestyle brand of men’s and women’s casual wear, workwear and accessories, announced today that Dave Loretta, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the Stifel 2020 Virtual Cross Sector Insight Conference.  The Company’s fireside chat discussion is scheduled for 1:20 p.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday, June 9.

A live audio webcast will be available at the time of the event and may be accessed through the investor section of the Company’s website at http://ir.duluthtrading.com/.  A replay of the audio webcast will be available after the event.

About Duluth Trading
Duluth Trading is a growing lifestyle brand for the Modern, Self-Reliant American.  Based in Mount Horeb, Wisconsin, we offer high quality, solution-based casual wear, workwear and accessories for men and women who lead a hands-on lifestyle and who value a job well-done. We provide our customers an engaging and entertaining experience.  Our marketing incorporates humor and storytelling that conveys the uniqueness of our products in a distinctive, fun way, and our products are sold exclusively through our content-rich website, catalogs, and “store like no other” retail locations. We are committed to outstanding customer service backed by our “No Bull Guarantee” - if it’s not right, we’ll fix it. Visit our website at www.duluthtrading.com.

Investor and Media Contact:
Donni Case (310) 622-8224
Margaret Boyce (310) 622-8247
Duluth@finprofiles.com

Primary Logo

