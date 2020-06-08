MPs discuss State of Emergency

Luanda, ANGOLA, June 8 - The National Assembly will review on Tuesday the impact of the State of Emergency that was in force in Angola from 27 March to 25 May this year. ,

This will be during the 3rd plenary session of the Parliament with the State of Emergency as the single topic on the agenda.

The state of Emergency had been declared by President João Lourenço as a measure to handle the covid-19 pandemic in the country.

Under the State of Emergency, several measures were put in place, with stress to the closure of the borders and ban on circulation of people from province to province.

Schools and churches were closed down and gatherings of people and sports banned.

Public institutions were allowed to operate with no more than 50 percent of their staffs and stores and markets were assigned specific working days and hours.

The State of Emergency was replaced with the State of Calamity on 26 May and remains in force to date.

Delivering the daily covid-19 update briefing on Monday, the Health minister, Sílvia Lutucuta, said Angola’s records show four deaths, 38 recoveries and 50 active patients, one receiving special care.

She added that of Angola’s positive cases, 30 are imported and 62 of local transmission, while 457 suspected cases are being monitored and 1.160 direct contacts of positive cases.