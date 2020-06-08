Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Montana Invests in Meat Processing and Infrastructure - MT Meat Processing Infrastructure Grant

Grants up to $150,000 available through the MT Meat Processing Infrastructure Grant

Helena, Mont. – Small and medium-sized meat processors in Montana have an opportunity to receive funding to support and expand processing infrastructure and capacity through the Montana Meat Processing Infrastructure Grant. Governor Steve Bullock announced the availability of these grants last week as part of additional funding to aid businesses recovering from economic impacts of COVID-19.

“With increased demand on both the national supply chain and our local food systems, it’s time to invest in in-state meat processing,” said Ben Thomas, Director of Montana Department of Agriculture. “These grants give our producers an opportunity to shift their operations, so they can access new markets, and we can keep quality Montana raised meat here in Montana.”

$2 million total funding is available, with a maximum award of $150,000, from federal relief funds allotted to Montana by the federal government through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act. The Montana Department of Agriculture and Department of Livestock will work in conjunction to ensure projects adhere to meat processing rules and regulations. Examples of eligible projects include, but are not limited to, equipment and infrastructure that increase processing and/or storage capacity, costs associated with becoming State or Federally inspected, slaughter floor enhancement, and other business adaptation and diversification activities related to local meat processing.

Applications will be accepted until July 2, 2020. For more information on the MT Meat Infrastructure Grant, eligibility requirements, application procedures and the award process, visit https://www.covidreliefmt.org/submit.

