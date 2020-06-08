Autolus Therapeutics reschedules its investor EHA conference call

Conference call and webcast to be held Friday, June 12, 2020 at 07:30 am EDT / 12:30 pm BST

/EIN News/ -- LONDON, June 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Autolus Therapeutics plc (Nasdaq: AUTL), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing next-generation programmed T cell therapies, today announced that it has rescheduled its investor conference call to discuss data presented at the European Hematology Association EHA25 Virtual Congress to 12 June 2020 at 7:30 am EDT, 12:30 pm BST. This call was previously announced and scheduled for 15 June 2020.



On the call Dr. Christian Itin, chairman and chief executive officer, along with the AUTO1 and AUTO3 clinical teams, will discuss presentations related to the company’s AUTO1 and AUTO3 programs, CAR T cell therapies being investigated in Phase 1/2 studies of adult Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia (ALL) and relapsed/refractory Diffuse Large B Cell Lymphoma (DLBCL), respectively.

Investor call on Friday June 12, 2020

Management will host a conference call and webcast at 7:30 am EDT/12:30 pm BST to discuss the EHA data. To listen to the webcast and view the accompanying slide presentation, please go to: https://www.autolus.com/investor-relations/news-and-events/events .

The call may also be accessed by dialing (866) 679-5407 for U.S. and Canada callers or (409) 217-8320 for international callers. Please reference conference ID 4838626. After the conference call, a replay will be available for one week. To access the replay, please dial (855) 859-2056 for U.S. and Canada callers or (404) 537-3406 for international callers. Please reference conference ID 4838626.

About Autolus Therapeutics plc

Autolus is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing next-generation, programmed T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. Using a broad suite of proprietary and modular T cell programming technologies, the company is engineering precisely targeted, controlled and highly active T cell therapies that are designed to better recognize cancer cells, break down their defense mechanisms and eliminate these cells. Autolus has a pipeline of product candidates in development for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumors. For more information please visit www.autolus.com.

Contact:

Lucinda Crabtree, PhD

Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

+44 (0) 7587 372 619

l.crabtree@autolus.com

Julia Wilson

+44 (0) 7818 430877

j.wilson@autolus.com