SBB Research Group Partners with Pup Quiz™ to Support Chicago Students

Investment firm donates Pup Quiz™ math kits to local students in kindergarten through fifth grade.

CHICAGO, IL, USA, June 8, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SBB Research Group is proud to partner with Pup Quiz™ to provide hundreds of math kits to help students learn from home during the COVID-19 pandemic. Pup Quiz™ “provides Common Core-aligned math tools for students from kindergarten to 5th grade” and their website offers numerous games to make learning at home fun, interactive, and effective.

Lindsay Barnett, a second-grade teacher, originally created Pup Quiz™ educational materials as tools for teachers, but now she has been working with companies like SBB Research Group to bring Pup Quiz™ flashcards and dry-erase worksheets to students at home. In addition to donating math kits, SBB Research Group has been volunteering to support the ambitious efforts of Pup Quiz™ to distribute these educational tools to families across the country. Erin Noonan, Information Manager at SBB Research Group, appeared alongside Barnett on WGN-TV providing kits to local families. They were grateful to collaborate with Hope Community Church, the organizers of the drive-through food pantry where the Pup Quiz™ kits were also distributed. Barnett told WGN-TV they have been "partnering with different food distribution sites because we truly believe that every kid deserves to be fed and educated."

SBB Research Group encourages other companies to visit pupquiz.org to donate these innovative math educational materials to local schools and families. "It's amazing to see how excited families are to receive Pup Quiz™ kits. They really enjoy having a hands-on educational tool because it is a great change of pace from e-learning," says Noonan.

Prior to the stay-at-home orders in Illinois, SBB Research Group regularly volunteered for local charities, especially those with a focus on education like Bernie’s Book Bank, which provides over 3 million books to Chicago-area children every year. The investment firm is also proud to be the annual sponsor of the Greater Chicago K-12 Chess Championship and offers a scholarship for students pursuing degrees in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM).

Now, SBB Research Group has been looking for additional ways to support the community and is inviting non-profit organizations to apply for $5,000 grants, which will be awarded on a monthly basis starting in July and through the rest of 2020. For more information, please visit https://www.sbbrg.org/apply-for-grant.

About SBB Research Group

Founded in 2010, SBB Research Group is an innovative Chicago-area investment management firm. Founder and CEO Sam Barnett, Ph.D., is an applied mathematician and neuroscientist specializing in quantitative predictions of complex systems, and COO and CCO Matt Aven provides expertise in economics and computer science. They lead an interdisciplinary team of researchers continually striving to optimize the protection and growth of investor capital. The company specializes in creating bespoke funds seeking both stability and long-term results through a systematic investment approach.