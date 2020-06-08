Construction work to begin on Four Bears Bridge on June 15

Construction work on Four Bears Bridge near New Town will begin on Monday, June 15. Construction crews will start setting up equipment and preparing the area the week of June 8.

The construction project will consist of placing a polyester concrete overlay on the bridge deck and sidewalk, modifying the lighting system and maintenance updates on other areas of the bridge.

During construction the bridge will be open to traffic throughout the project as work is completed in phases.

Short work zones will be in place to help reduce traffic delays. Two-way traffic with reduced speed will be maintained throughout most of the project. There may also be times when flaggers will be present to direct traffic on the bridge. Width restriction of 12 feet will be in place. Construction work will take place throughout the week and on weekends. No work will take place July 3-5 due to the Holiday weekend.

Weather permitting work on the bridge deck is expected to be completed in August. Lighting and other maintenance work will take place in the fall and will have minor temporary affect on traffic.

The NDDOT would like to remind motorists to slow down, follow traffic control signage and use caution throughout the work zone. For more information about construction projects and road conditions throughout North Dakota, call 511 from any type of phone or visit the Travel Information Map on the NDDOT website at http://www.dot.nd.gov/travel-info-v2/.