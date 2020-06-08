Route 65 Drilling Tuesday in Allegheny County

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing drilling operations on Route 65 in Glenfied, Haysville, and Glen Osborne boroughs, Allegheny County, will occur Tuesday, June 9 weather permitting.

Drilling operations will occur from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday between I-79 and McKown Lane. Single-lane restrictions will occur on Route 65 in each direction as crews from Armstrong Drilling conduct the work.

Please use caution if traveling in the area.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

