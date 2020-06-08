Ultimate Medical Academy’s Brian Fitzpatrick Honored as Tampa Bay Business Journal Business of Pride Ally

UMA’s Head of Diversity & Inclusion to be recognized for LGBTQ+ support at June 11 event

/EIN News/ -- TAMPA, Fla., June 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Tampa Bay Business Journal (TBBJ) is celebrating the voices, allies and business leaders for their work advancing lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender equality in the workplace during their Business of Pride Awards. This year, honorees include Ultimate Medical Academy’s own Head of Diversity and Inclusion, Brian Fitzpatrick, who was selected as one of four allies for the Tampa Bay region.

“Working in diversity and advocating for the LGBTQ+ community and other minority groups is a calling. I am honored to be recognized for progressive thinking and helping to create more inclusion and acceptance in my community and my workplace,” said Fitzpatrick.

In his role at UMA, Fitzpatrick has built up a highly impactful D&I Council that brings voices together from all parts of the organization to raise awareness and understanding of issues impacting minority groups such as the LGBTQ+ community. With his team, Fitzpatrick coordinates events, commemorations, communications and initiatives with the aim of fostering greater diversity and inclusion.

This year, Fitzpatrick helped lead inclusive efforts like creating a new multi-option gender identity question for UMA’s HR database to better represent and serve employees, and has championed the ongoing roll-out UMA’s LGBTQ+ Employee Resource Group to help advocate and support LGBTQ+ community within UMA. He also spearheaded holding educational events covering topics like gay marriage and the experience of coming out, as well as multiple LGBTQ+ speakers, including Ashley T Brundage, a 2019 Business of Pride honoree,

In the community, he works with the Florida Diversity Council to help promote diversity in the workplace. As Vice Chair, Fitzpatrick has been able to partner with business leaders from across the state to advance LGBTQ+ initiatives like increasing promotions and creating allies within organizations.

“Brian is so deserving of this honor and recognition. As the leader of Ultimate Medical Academy’s Diversity & Inclusion initiatives, Brian has always taken an inclusive posture to ensure all voices and viewpoints are not only represented – but celebrated,” said Alexandra Schaffrath, UMA’s Chief Strategy Officer. “I believe he makes our organization and the Tampa Bay community better by creating an opportunity for each person to be their authentic self while driving towards a common mission and vision.”

Due to coronavirus, the TBBJ will celebrate Business honorees at a series virtual events throughout the month of June. Fitzpatrick will discuss his role as an LGBTQ+ ally on June 11, during a moderated discussion with the “voices” and “ally” honorees. Panelists will share how they are working to help employees bring their most authentic selves to work.

A second event on June 18 will highlight ally company honorees and all winners will be featured in the TBBJ’s Business of Pride print edition on June 26.

Ultimate Medical Academy is a nonprofit healthcare educational institution with a national presence. Headquartered in Tampa, Florida and founded in 1994, the school has more than 60,000 alumni and offers content-rich, interactive online courses to more than 15,000 students as well as hands-on training to hundreds of students.

