Emerson Firm Announces Ongoing Investigation of Business Interruption Claims Relating to COVID-19

/EIN News/ -- HOUSTON, June 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Emerson Firm, PLLC announces that it is continuing its investigation into denial of valid claims by insurance companies following the filing of business interruption claims by many business owners and other business entities.    

Most insurers who have issued all-risk commercial property insurance policies with business interruption coverage, are denying their obligation to pay for business income losses and other covered expenses incurred by policyholders for the physical loss and damage to their property from measures put in place by governmental entities to stop the spread of COVID-19.  We strongly believe that the denial of these claims is wrong and unjust.

If you are a person or business entity who has entered into standard all-risk commercial property insurance policy with an insurance company, where such policy provides for business income loss and extra expense coverage and does not exclude coverage for pandemics, and who has suffered losses due to measures put in place by civil authorities’ stay-at-home or shelter-in-place orders since March 15, 2020 then you may have a valid basis to pursue litigation. 

Houston, Texas law firm Emerson Firm, PLLC has represented many insureds and consumers throughout the nation. Emerson Firm, PLLC and its predecessor firms have devoted their practice to complex commercial litigation for more than thirty-eight years and have recovered more than a billion dollars for insureds and consumers in class actions throughout the United States.

If you are a person or a business concerned about the denial of your business interruption claim, then please contact us and we will discuss your claim with you and advise you concerning your rights. After we speak with you, we will need your Policy, Proof of Claim, and any correspondence between you and your insurance company. 

IMPORTANT: To get started, send your inquiry with your complete contact information including phone number and email address to plaintiffs’ counsel, Emerson Firm, PLLC via e-mail to Tanya Autry (tautry@emersonfirm.com) or John G. Emerson (jemerson@emersonfirm.com) and we will promptly get back to you to discuss your claim.

